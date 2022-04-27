MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team’s first year in this 3A Coastal Conference has looked much different than past years’ iterations, and Tuesday was more proof.
The Patriots survived a 4-2 contest with Swansboro to stay in contention for their sixth straight league championship.
They are 6-1 in the Coastal to keep pace with Richlands at 5-1. Swansboro dropped to 4-3.
“We’re going to win the conference,” West coach John Barnes said. “Early in the year, I said we were going to win it, and daggone on it, we’re going to win it. We’re going to find a way.”
The Patriots (11-6 overall) have outscored conference opponents 7.7-4.7, standing in stark contrast to the previous five seasons. Average scores over those years were: 12-1.7, 11.8-2.6, 7.2-2.3, 8.5-2.3 and 6.7-2.8.
“We go from nothing to this,” Barnes said. “It’s fun, but it’s super stressful. Every inning is big.”
West is now 55-6 in league play over the past six seasons.
This Coastal has not only proven competitive, but strong. Swansboro came into the contest No. 9 in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings, Richlands is No. 10, and West is No. 12. Dixon is No. 17.
“All of us are in the top of the rankings,” Barnes said.
Including nonconference opponents, eight of West’s 17 games have been decided by two runs or less.
“We’ve made ourselves tough from it,” Barnes said. “I don’t think there is anything we can’t handle. We’re battle tested. We’re coming together at the right time of year, and hopefully we’ll continue to roll. I’m proud of them.”
Kiersten Margoupis limited the Pirates, giving up two runs on just three hits, striking out five and walking none in seven innings on the mound. She held opposing batters to a .120 average.
She received plenty of help in the field with the normally suspect West defense showing up time and again with big plays.
“We’ve had 40-something errors this year, more than we’ve ever had, with 95 percent of them in the glove,” Barnes said. “And then we come out here and play mistake-free, basically. We made some huge outs, one by one.”
A Patriots defense that had committed at least three errors in 10 games this season had just one against a Swansboro team that had gone 5-1 since a 2-1 loss to West on April 5 and sported a 14-4 record.
Swansboro’s Tara Lepore came into the game with 32 runs in 18 games, including 11 in the previous four. She scored just once against the Patriots.
“They have a great leadoff hitter,” Barnes said. “We kept her off base. We couldn’t let her get on.”
Lepore is hitting .625 with 39 stolen bases.
Abree Young was West’s star in the batter’s box, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI.
“We haven’t had her hit a lot, and she steps up there and gets it done,” Barnes said. “She was the unsung hero. Hats off to her.”
Ann Keith Sullivan and Makenzie Asby each had a RBI. Saylor Gray, Makenzie Burroughs and Hannah Mosley scored a run apiece.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro…..200 000 0 - 2 7 1
W. Carteret….210 001 x - 4 9 1
WP – Margoupis
LP – Peck
Swansboro leading hitters: Lepore 2-3, run; Hoffman 1-3, run; Neumann 1-3; Jensen 1-3, 2 RBI; Peck 1-3; Maichle 1-3.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Young 2-2 (2 2B), 2 RBI; Sabourin 1-2; Sullivan 1-3, RBI; Asby 1-3, RBI; Gray 1-3, run; Burroughs 1-3, run; Margoupis 1-3 (2B); Mosley 1-4 (3B), run.
