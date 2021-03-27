CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret boys tennis team is 2-0 on the season after beating Lejeune in back-to-back games.
The Mariners followed an 8-0 win last week with an 8-1 triumph on Thursday. Both games were played aboard Camp Lejeune.
Evan Fullwood at No. 4 and Greg McCoy at No. 6 each won by 6-0, 6-2 scores. Fullwod dispatched Silas Coker. and McCoy upended Ewan Frazier.
Wyatt Nowacek cruised past Joses Rod 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 5 match.
At No. 1 singles, Jack Nowacek defeated Micah Paquin 6-2, 6-2.
Logan Pilcher earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cyril Reyes at No. 2, and Trey Austin took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alexander Manzanet.
East will stay on the road this week, traveling to Ayden-Grifton (2-0) on Monday and Havelock (0-3) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 8, Lejeune 0
Singles
No. 1: Jack Nowacek (EC) def. Micah Paquin (L), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Logan Pilcher (EC) def. Cyril Reyes (L), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Trey Austin (EC) def. Alexander Manzanet (L), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Evan Fullwood (EC) def. Silas Coker (L), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 5: Wyatt Nowaceck (EC) def. Joses Rod (L), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Greg McCoy (EC) def. Ewan Frazier (L), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Micah Paquin/Cyril Reyes (L) def. Logan Pilcher/Trey Austin (EC), 8-5.
No. 2: Wyatt Nowaceck/Jackson Williams (EC) def. Alexander Manzanet/Silas Coker (L), 8-0.
No. 3: Chase Lewis/Gabe Mayo (EC) def. N/A (L), 8-0.
