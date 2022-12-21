Members of the state championship cross country team for Croatan pose in front of the Big Rock weigh station. The school recently purchased an $18,000 race timing system with help from the Big Rock Foundation. With it, the school will be able to host major meets independently. Those in the photo are, left to right, James Wallace, Tim McCabe, Tyrese Cone, Matthew Quispe, Justin Wax, Trey Austin, Cooper Stephens, Riley Fahy, Noah Guerrero, Ashton Kirkwood and Robert Wallace. (Contributed photo)