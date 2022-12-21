OCEAN — Croatan will be a key high school running destination in the state now thanks to a donation by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation.
The school recently purchased an $18,000 IPICO race timing system with financial help from the charitable organization.
Road race runners are, no doubt, familiar with the fully automatic timing (FAT) systems, but they’re unheard of as an in-house resource for high schools in the eastern part of the state.
“No one in the east has this,” Croatan track and field coach Andy Bulfer said. “There’s only one company in the eastern part of the state that even has one. If you host a major track meet or cross country race, it costs $1,500 to bring them in.”
The school has hosted a handful of 2A and 3A east regional track and field and cross country meets in recent years. That has led to higher operating costs, but the new system negates them.
Without the ability to host these meets, Croatan’s only alternative is to travel westward to facilities in Greensboro and Winston-Salem or to South Carolina.
“There’s been quite a few times we’ve been all the way to South Carolina for a meet and the next tent over is West Carteret,” Bulfer said. “We both had to travel that far. It would be much simpler to have our own and do our own thing and bring teams here to spend their money.”
The FAT system, the same that can be found at state championship meets, captures digital race results that are accurate to at least 1/100th of a second. Runners attach reusable tags to their shoes before the race, and results are available seconds later.
“It allows us to run the meet more efficiently, and there’s no relying on human judgement,” Bulfer said.
The Cougars plan to put on a major spring track and field meet on April 1 called NC Runners, now a more feasible feat with the sophisticated timing system.
Bulfer also noted that the system won’t just benefit Croatan. The school will now be able to host meets for other area high and middle schools more comfortably.
“It’s not just an ‘us’ thing. W¬¬e’re ready to spread the love,” Bulfer said. “It’s pretty amazing not having to bring in an outside company and keep it in-house. Obviously, we can’t be more grateful to Big Rock for helping us out.”
The Big Rock Foundation, long regarded for its community outreach, also recently donated two wrestling mats worth $25,000 to East Carteret.
