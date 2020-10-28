It’s exciting to think about high school sports returning in just about three weeks.
It’s been a while.
However, I think we have to recognize an important reality: this isn’t going to go smoothly.
Whether you are an administrator, athletic director, coach, player, parent, fan or reporter, we need to realize that the 2020-21 athletic calendar is going to be disrupted.
There will be COVID-19 outbreaks. Count on it.
There will be wild weather this winter and spring. Count on it.
And God knows what else awaits us with the way things have gone over these past eight months.
Between athletic programs hemorrhaging money and the ongoing threat of the pandemic, some teams may not even participate.
The Daily News of Jacksonville has reported Lejeune will not have basketball or wrestling teams this year due to Department of Defense Education Activity coronavirus guidelines.
According to High-SchoolOT.com, Bertie County schools won’t participate in volleyball, and Columbia High School won’t participate in basketball.
Hyde County schools has suspended all sports through January.
Clover Garden and Voyager Academy will also not participate in sports until January.
These won’t be the last schools to decide against playing certain sports this season.
At some point, whether it’s COVID-19, weather disruptions or economics, some athletic programs may decide it’s untenable to continue with a number of its teams.
The idea of playoffs or state championships will likely be an afterthought in 2020-21.
Just getting to play this sports year will be deemed a success.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
