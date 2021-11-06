ELIZABETH CITY — The East Carteret football team lost to Northeastern 52-8 on Friday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Mariners (4-6) finished the regular season 4-5 and placed third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference at 3-2 to earn the No. 30 seed in the tournament.
No. 3 Northeastern (10-0) will go on to host No. 14 Holmes (8-2) in the second round on Friday. Holmes defeated No. 19 North Pitt (7-4) 28-22 in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.