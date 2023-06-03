OCEAN — Defense may just be the strength of the Croatan football team next season.
The Cougars bring back seven of their top 11 tacklers, including five of their top six.
The defense has shined in the offseason, particularly in the spring.
“The defense has just about everybody back,” Andrew Gurley said as he enters his sixth season as coach. “The back seven guys, we’re excited about them. The linebackers and secondary, they’ve been flying around this spring. They’ve grown and got better. And the defensive line is under the radar. I thought they might need the most work, but we moved some things around, and I feel a lot better now about them.”
Croatan went 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
They team brings back 16 starters from last season.
The Cougars’ defense came through in two of their wins, surrendering just seven points apiece in victories over East Carteret and Swansboro.
Nate Boal will return for his senior season after leading the team with 73 tackles. Brewer Griffing was second with 65, Josh Steffy was fourth with 36, Max Cardona was fifth with 34 and Landon Lewis was sixth with 32.
Griffing had eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, Boal had 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, Steffy had five tackles for loss and Cardona had three interceptions.
Cardona has been one of the many standouts this spring.
“Last year was his first year with us,” Gurley said. “He’s a big basketball guy. He didn’t play as a freshman or sophomore, but it took him just a day or two and he was comfortable and exactly where he needed to be. He’s a good leader. He’s not afraid to speak up.”
The offensive line should also be a strong unit.
Four of the five are back in the form of Ayden Parker, Walker Adams, Logan Penuel and AJ Pile. The quartet will be seniors next season.
“We’re looking at them to improve and carry the load and set the tone for us on offense,” Gurley said. “It’s nice we have some depth now. Guys got banged up there last year.”
Coleman Davis will be back under center after learning the ropes as a sophomore. He put up 476 total yards and six touchdowns.
“He has worked hard this offseason,” Gurley said. “There have been days when I leave to go home and he’s out there by himself working or he’s out there throwing to guys. He got thrown in the fire last year. It was just his second year ever playing quarterback. We knew there was going to be growing pains but (assistant) coach (Chuck) Colborn is fired up about him. He says he is taking to everything we are giving him and is like a coach out there.”
Croatan has the unenviable task of replacing Brayden Stephens.
The senior was a workhorse last season, rushing for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Skill-wise, I feel pretty good,” Gurley said. “Obviously, we lost a great running back in Brayden, and we can’t replace his production with one person, so we’ll do it by committee and rotate in that spot.”
Steffy is back after putting up 434 total yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Bentz returns after going for 353 total yards and three touchdowns. Gurley said he’s also excited to see what Easton Taylor will bring to the offense.
The Cougars averaged 45 during their limited contact, nine-day, spring workout schedule in May that saw those players decked out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.
“There have been years in the past when we’d have been tickled to death to have 45,” Gurley said. “I liked the commitment. It sends a message all the way down to the guys coming up. I liked our numbers.”
Gurley said he had 34 sign up from Broad Creek Middle School, which would give him another big freshman class after 30 participated last season on the junior varsity.
The first official practice of the season will take place on Monday, July 31. Croatan begins the fall campaign on Friday, Aug. 18 at home versus Washington.
In addition to their league lineup of West Carteret, White Oak, Swansboro, Richlands and Dixon, the Cougars will take on a nonconference slate of East Carteret, Pamlico, East Duplin and Beddingfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.