OCEAN — East Duplin will provide quite a measuring stick this week for the Croatan football team.
The Cougars will host the defending 2A state champion with both teams entering the nonconference game with 3-0 records.
“We haven’t seen anybody like them, and maybe they can say the same thing about us, as far as the scheme we run,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We try to be a team that has an identity and plays to our strengths, but I don’t know of anybody that does that better than East Duplin, year in and year out.”
This year’s Panthers don’t look anything like last year’s team with the program returning just three starters on offense and only one on defense.
But in Beulaville, they don’t rebuild, they reload. East Duplin has won at least 10 games in a season in eight of the past 19 years, never going more than four years between double-digit winning campaigns.
“They look like East Duplin,” Gurley said. “It doesn’t matter what year it is. You see the same type of team. They lost a lot from last year’s state championship team, but I think they are doing a good job. They have such a great system and great culture. They don’t make many mistakes. They are disciplined and well-coached.”
The Panthers, who were the state runner-up in 2017 and the regional runner-up in 2016, have been in competitive first-half contests this season as they ride a 17-game winning streak.
They led 16-7 versus Dixon (1-2) and outscored the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half, held a 14-7 lead against West Craven (1-1) and outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the second half, and enjoyed a 21-7 advantage over Richlands (1-2) before scoring 28 unanswered points in the third quarter.
“That Richlands game was a tale of two halves, Gurley said. “Richlands kept shooting themselves in the foot. They gave East Duplin great field position with key turnovers, and you can’t do that against a team that good, because they will make you pay for your mistakes.”
The Cougars have also been their own worst enemy on offense in their three games, turning the ball over nine times, including five against Pamlico.
They earned a 23-0 win over the Hurricanes (0-3) after taking a 21-6 victory over Washington (0-2) in the season opener. Last week, they captured a 25-0 triumph over East Carteret (0-3) despite turning it over twice.
“We have not played our best game offensively, and I think we are due,” Gurley said. “We have to be fundamentally sound. We can’t fumble it, and if we do, we have to get on it.”
The team’s running attack has led the way, putting up 756 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. Freshman Andrew Boucher is the top rusher with 266 yards, followed by senior Josh Steffy with 229.
Croatan’s defense has been lights out, however, registering three straight shutouts with Washington’s six points coming on a kickoff return.
The Panthers have been strong on defense as well, giving up an average of 11.3 points per game.
“Defensively, they replaced a lot, but they move people, fly around, blitz, get you off balance,” Gurley said. “They do a lot. We have to try and stay a step ahead of them, which is hard to do, because they are so well-coached and they make adjustments better than anybody.”
East Duplin is also a run-heavy team with 780 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sophomore Shawn Davis has 237 yards, followed by Elam Moore with 206.
“No. 39 (Davis,) he’s No. 1 on our radar,” Gurley said. “He’s the top guy we have to stop, not that you can stop him, but you have to limit him. And No. 15 (Moore), he has another gear. He can go, and if we let him get out in the open, he will hurt us, because we won’t catch him.”
Zach Brown also provides the Panthers with an efficient arial attack, completing 11 of 20 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a good decision-maker,” Gurley said. "They are like us, they look to establish the run first, throw second, but they throw it well. And they’re good up front.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.