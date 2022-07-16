BEAUFORT — Andralyn Livingston put together one heck of a track and field career at East Carteret.
She holds five school records, was part of two state runner-up teams and a regional championship squad, captured a state title as a member of a relay team, and earned the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete at a conference championship meet and the Sportsmanship Award at a state championship meet.
She’ll now take that impressive résumé with her to East Carolina.
“I will miss track and cheer the most, and my coaches, for sure,” Livingston said of her time in a Mariners uniform. “I started thinking hard about it at the spring outdoor meet, realizing that was the last time I was going to be with these people, so that was sad. But I’m really excited for the college experience, because I think it is going to be 10 times better.”
Livingston accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Pirates after considering UNC Wilmington and schools in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The decision came down to ECU and UNCW, and she went with her gut.
“I had been considering a bunch of other schools, and I was having a hard time deciding where I wanted to go, because I wanted to make sure I went to the right place,” she said. “But after I visited, I knew, and I was really excited about it. I just wanted to feel at home and love the coaches and environment. I didn’t have to think about it. It was just where I wanted to go. I just knew.”
Her chosen major played a part in her decision. She plans on studying marketing with a key minor in fashion merchandising and consumer studies.
“Not every school has fashion merchandising, so I had to go to a school with that major,” she said.
Udon Cheek played a large role in her decision-making process as the easygoing East Carolina assistant coach assured her that she would have fun in the Greenville program while also learning a lot.
Cheek also walked on at ECU in 1987 and served as a volunteer coach in the mid-1990s when former East Carteret star Amanda Johnson shined in sprints and jumps.
Livingston set East Carteret records in the 55 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 300 meters and 400 meters, some of which were held by Johnson. Others were held by Cora Johnson, who went on to compete at South Carolina State.
“She is a very rare and unique talent that we were blessed to have at East Carteret,” Mariners coach B.J. Frazier said. “To rewrite the record book is impressive, especially when you are putting your name with Amanda Johnson and Cora Johnson, two elite Division I athletes. Those two are pretty tough to follow. Those records have been here since the 1990s, and we’re sitting in 2022 and they’re just being touched, so that is a huge achievement.”
Frazier attributed her explosiveness for her ability to set those records – she set three as a senior including 7.10 in the 55 meters, 11.9 in the 100 meters and 25.09 in the 200 meters. Pound for pound, he called her the strongest athlete at East Carteret.
“She weighed 105 pounds and squatted 235, so that is more than twice her weight, which is crazy,” he said. “You look at her and think there is no way she can put 235 pounds on her back, but she did it.”
He also gave credit to her work ethic. In addition to working out with the Mariners, she trained with former high school track and field coach and administrator Ralph Holloway and CrossFit trainer Tabatha Mann. She was also a member of the Durham Striders club team.
“She covered a lot of ground when it came to being prepared,” Frazier said. “Her preparation will help her make a smoother transition to college. I think getting all of that in one setting instead of going all over to get it is going to be extremely beneficial to her. ECU has a lot more resources, just in regards to coaches and equipment and tools that they can utilize to help her use her power.”
Livingston employed her work ethic and power to create many memorable moments for the Mariners, but none as memorable as the spring outdoor track and field state meet.
She joined Cece Johnson to nearly win the 2A state title as a two-athlete team. The two scored 42.5 points to come within 5.5 points of R-S Central, which claimed its first state crown in program history with 48 points. Four Hilltoppers reached the podium to post most of their tally.
Johnson and Livingston combined for five podium finishes.
“I was very excited about that,” she said. “What is crazy is we could have won it all. We did our best, but I still think we could have accomplished a little more.”
Oddly enough, East also came achingly close to a state championship when Johnson and Livingston were freshmen, falling two points short of Murphy at the 1A meet. She was part of a state championship 400-meter relay team at that meet.
Livingston took second in the long jump as a senior with a 17-foot, 08.25-inch leap.
She may have walked away from the meet with two state crowns if not for R-S Central’s Joyasia Smith, who won the meet MVP with victories in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
Smith beat Livingston 12.04 to 12.14 in the 100 and 25.19 to 25.72 in the 200.
“In the 100, I was so close to winning it, just lost by a body part,” she said. “But I always say, ‘What’s for us is what’s for us,’ meaning whatever we do, that is what was meant to be. I never get down about the outcome, because I see it as a way to get better, to learn from it.”
Livingston was awarded the Sportsmanship Award at the meet. She also showed that kind of spirit as a cheerleader at East Carteret. She took that sport as seriously as track and field and worked at it nearly as much.
“I had a hard decision when I was a freshman, trying to decide if I wanted to go to college for cheer or track, because I love both,” she said. “Ironically, the ECU cheer coach wanted me to come and try out for their team this year, and I had to tell her I was going for track. I will always love cheer. I plan on coaching cheer one day in the future.”
