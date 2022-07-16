Andralyn Livingston, seated center, will continue her track and field career at East Carolina. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated: her parents Geramie Livingston and Andrea Johnson; standing, former East Carteret cheer coach Jinger Pittman, CrossFit trainer Tabatha Mann, grandmother Essie Johnson, East Carteret track and field coach B.J. Frazier, East Carteret cheer coach Allison Bernauer, brother Geordan Livingston, and track and field trainer Ralph Holloway. (Contributed photo)