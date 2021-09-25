After the Mullet Bucket, I don’t know about you, but I want to see a close county game this fall.
No disrespect to the Mariners – I’ll forever be haunted by the game that could have been had both teams been fully healthy – but boredom over a 33-0 finish needs no justification.
If you’re a West fan, that game was pretty awesome. But if you’re a fan of really good games, that one fell a little short of the mark. I’m not sure that will be the case for the matchups between new 3A Coastal Conference opponents Croatan and West.
Take a look at the volleyball match that is coming up on Tuesday. West will host the match, looking for vengeance from a 3-2 loss to the Cougars on Sept. 9. That match will count as nonconference if both teams are able to play the remaining two scheduled conference matches.
In the recently released RPI rankings from the N.C. High School Athletic Association, Croatan was ranked No. 12 in the 3A east region, while West was No. 14. Based on those rankings and the five-set match in their first meeting, I think we can expect fun back-and-forth play in the next two.
West looks like it has the momentum with four straight wins to vault it to 7-4. Croatan is 6-5 overall with a 2-2 record over the last four matches. After what I saw in the first match, I wouldn’t be surprised to see West snatch a 3-2 win on Tuesday and then to see Croatan capture the tiebreaker 3-2 on Oct. 14.
Like with volleyball, the West (2-2) and Croatan (1-3) football teams might very well vie for the conference championship. The RPI rankings has West listed at No. 21 and Croatan at No. 34. There will be other competition, though. Rumors are that White Oak (4-1) is better than expected and somehow, Richlands (0-2) is ranked No. 9 in the 3A east division.
Croatan only has one win in four games, but it has played some tough opponents this season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see it and West win out until they meet each other in the season finale at West on Oct. 29.
I expect a close game with a lot of grinding on the ground from the Cougars and a few back-breaking big plays from the Patriots. Croatan’s biggest flex is its offensive line, but West’s is sneaky good this year. My call is the Patriots winning 38-34.
I have a tough argument to make for close games between Croatan and West boys soccer. The Patriots are on the rise under rookie head coach Noah Lewis, but the Cougars are the reigning 2A state champ and loaded up front with veteran players.
The RPI rankings have Croatan (4-2-1) at No. 7 in the 3A east, while West (5-2-1) is ranked No. 26. Opponent records played a role in that rankings gap despite the similar overall records.
However, the two programs have played two mutual opponents. West beat Havelock 2-1 and 1-0 in two matches, while Croatan bested Havelock 7-3. Croatan tied New Bern 2-2, but the Patriots beat New Bern 3-1.
The Cougars are intimidating, but the Patriots are unpredictable right now. I could see West winning 4-3 in the first meeting at home on Oct. 12, only to have Croatan win 6-1 when it hosts the rematch on Oct. 27. Who knows, those games could well decide the conference.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
