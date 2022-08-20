If you weren’t at a high school football field on Friday, that’s OK, the season just started and you have plenty of time to see great games.
There are a handful of really notable games from the three county teams this season, starting with the inter-county games themselves.
The big one is the Mullet Bucket between West Carteret and East Carteret, slated this year for Sept. 16 during week five in Beaufort. That’s one week later than last year, which was already a determent from a traditionally early-season slot in recent history. Considering some Buckets of old have taken place before even classes resumed, a later slot isn’t a bad thing.
This year, East will be looking to avenge a 33-0 loss to West in Morehead City last season. The Mariners haven’t taken the Bucket to the east side of the high-rise bridge since 2018.
East will actually take on Croatan before it faces West. The Cougars will host the Mariners on Sept. 2, hoping for a repeat of their 62-6 victory last season. East will look for its first win of the series since 2018.
The final county matchup will be the final game of the regular season between West and Croatan in Morehead City. The two teams were placed together in the 3A Coastal Conference last year, with the Patriots winning 34-14.
Croatan’s last win came in 2019, a 26-20 victory that wound up counting as a forfeit after a player ineligibility penalty. Before that, the Cougars’ last win was in 2015.
Once the conference season starts on Sept. 30, the Mariners will start off against last season’s league champs, Northside-Pinetown. The Panthers beat the Mariners 51-0 last season and went on to reach the third round of the 1A state playoffs. East will know exactly where it stands in the Coastal Plains Conference.
Croatan is also starting its conference schedule against a tough opponent in White Oak. The Vikings are coming off an 8-3 season where they finished second in the conference by a 13-point loss to the Patriots. The Cougars lost to White Oak 36-20 last year.
As defending Coastal champ, West will spend its entire conference schedule with a target painted on its back. White Oak will look to avenge last year’s loss, and Croatan will be a challenge as a familiar rival, but Swansboro is also looking to make a championship run with a host of returners from last year’s team. West will play at Swansboro on Oct. 21 before closing out the regular season against Croatan.
It’s worth noting that, this season, the bye week for all three teams falls on Sept. 24. Between that week and Oct. 7 when all three teams are on the road, there won’t be football in the county on two Friday nights this fall.
On the flip side, all three teams will be home on Sept. 30 to start their respective conference schedules. East will host Northside-Pinetown, West will welcome Dixon, and the Cougars will entertain White Oak.
There are six weeks this season where at least two county teams are playing at home. Next Friday, West will host Havelock and Croatan will face Pamlico County. On Sept. 9, East will host White Oak and the Patriots will tackle Jacksonville. On Sept. 16, the Cougars will host Beddingfield and the Mariners will welcome West. On Oct. 14, West will host Richlands and Croatan will take on Swansboro, and on Oct. 28, East will be at home against Lejeune and West will host the Cougars.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.