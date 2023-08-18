OCEAN — Fred Meadows has high expectations for the Croatan girls golf team this fall.
The Cougars return the top five golfers from a squad that won a 3A Coastal Conference championship, finished fourth at the regional and 10th at the state tournament.
“We’ve got a good group of girls back,” Meadows said. “We’re a veteran team. We’ve been there and done that. It’s time for us to do it.”
He reported this year’s squad has the potential to be the deepest and most talented team in his six years as coach.
Meadows wants Croatan, which has captured three league titles in a row and four of the last five, to compete better at the regional.
Last year, his team placed eight shots out of the third and final state tournament qualifying spot.
Fike captured the victory with 261, followed by runner-up Cape Fear with 269. South Central grabbed the last qualifying team spot with 282, followed by the Cougars with 290.
“I told the girls, ‘If you’re not out here on the weekends hitting golf balls or out here putting, I can guarantee you the girls from Fike and the girls from South Central are,” Meadows said.
He said the Cougars need to improve in a few areas to advance to the state tournament, with conditioning being one of them.
The team worked on core strength last spring.
“That was the first time we did that,” Meadows said. “We lifted weights and didn’t hit any golf balls, just focusing on strength training. That should help us. When you get to the state meet at Pinehurst, you’re doing a lot more walking. We need to get in better shape. That helps your game as well.”
Getting better at par-5s – a weakness of the squad last season – and eliminating three-putts are other points of emphasis.
“We need to do better there,” Meadows said. “If we want to beat South Central, Fike, teams like that, we’ve got to clean up our rounds.”
The top 17 golfers not on the top three qualifying teams also qualified for the state tournament.
Croatan’s Nicole Hassi finished ninth out of that group with a 94 in her sophomore season. Natalia Melbard took 12th with a 97 as a junior, and fellow junior Alison Anderson secured the final spot with a 99.
“When you only have three scorers to carry to the state tournament and one of your girls has a bad day, you’re going to struggle to do well,” Meadows said. “We want to take all five girls. That would be nice, to qualify as a team.”
Giada Melbard was just two shots off the final qualifying spot with a 101 in her freshman campaign. Fellow freshman Landry Clifton shot a 104.
“We expect a lot out of those two,” Meadows said.
Those sophomores give Croatan a strong five, and the team added another quality player when junior Madeline Cunningham transferred from Virginia.
She had the lowest round on the squad Monday when Croatan won a three-team match with East Carteret and Epiphany. Cunningham put up a 45 over nine holes to finish second after going to a third-card playoff with East’s Carley Fulcher.
“She was a nice little surprise,” Meadows said.
Croatan shot 143 as a team, followed by East with 152 and Epiphany with 186.
Natalia Melbard and Hassi tied for third with 47 apiece. Anderson shot a 52, followed by Giada Melbard with a 53 and Joli Rossi with a 59.
The Cougars will begin Coastal Conference play on Monday at Rock Creek Country Club.
