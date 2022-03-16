DETROIT — Cooper Webb appeared to escape serious injury Saturday night in the 10th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
On the 17th lap of the Detroit race, the county native and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb over-jumped a double and cased the landing of the next jump.
Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, slamming them both hard to the ground. Sexton was then also hit by his bike, and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back.
Webb somehow remounted and rolled around for three laps with one hand on the handlebars until race officials told him to head to the mechanics area. He finished 20th on the night.
“Glad we both walked away from that one in Detroit,” Webb wrote on social media after the race. “I made a mistake that ended Chase and I’s nights. That one’s on me. Thought I could get back on and salvage some points, but had to call it a night early. Going to get checked out and plan on seeing you guys in Indy.”
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will head to Indianapolis on Saturday for Round 11 of the 17-round season.
Qualifying will air at 1 p.m. on Peacock, and the gate will drop at 7 p.m. on Peacock and CNBC.
Whether Webb will be able to line up this weekend remains to be seen.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing sent out the following release after the main event: “It’s fair to say that Cooper was pretty banged up when he was landed on. Upon initial observation by the doctor here at the track of his shoulder and hand, it doesn’t appear that anything is broken, but he plans to have further evaluation and X-rays when he returns home to Florida on Monday.”
The crash came at an inopportune time for Webb.
The defending champion had caught fire in recent weeks after a slow start, rattling off three straight podium finishes to climb to third in the season standings. Webb placed second at Minneapolis, third at Arlington and second at Daytona.
He is now fifth in the season standings with 173 points, followed by Sexton and teammate Marvin Musquin in a tie for sixth with 164 points apiece.
Eli Tomac is pulling away from the field with 229 points. Jason Anderson, who also crashed and couldn’t continue at Detroit, is tied for the runner-up spot with Malcom Stewart with each posting 187 points. Justin Barcia is fourth with 184.
Tomac took the win in front of 47,043 fans at Ford Field in a wild race. He became the first rider in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to win three races in a row this season and stretched his points lead to 42.
