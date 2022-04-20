East Carteret played in a softball game last week that won’t soon be forgotten.
The Mariners outlasted Richlands 2-0 in a 15-inning marathon.
And while East escaped with the win, it was Wildcats’ pitcher Mackenzie Goin who had most people talking after the game.
The freshman hurler struck out 30 and walked just two in 15 innings. Her 30 strikeouts tied for seventh in state history for an extra-inning game. Ashe County’s Kayla Richardson struck out 40 in a 26-inning game in 2005, but that game was continued over three days.
Checking the state record book got me thinking.
The Mariners’ coaching staff has kept meticulous stats over the past decade, and the team has featured some outstanding performances during that time.
Do they have any entries in the record book?
It turns out they don’t, but they should.
I found 33 instances where East should be listed among the state’s all-time best.
Alyssa Garner has the most impressive entry.
She posted a hit in 35 straight games during her three varsity seasons (2015-2017), which should stand second all-time.
Cape Fear’s Haley Cashwell holds the record with 38 hits from 2014-2016.
Garner also has the 10th-best career batting average at .544. Her 32 career doubles are tied for 32nd, and her .561 average as a sophomore ranks 71st for best in a season.
Former teammate Mikayla Rose leads the way for East players with the most entries.
The 2018 graduate and current Barton softball standout should be listed six times.
Her 59 RBI in her senior year rank seventh for most RBI in a season.
Her hit total, home runs and batting average that season also make the cut.
Rose’s 60 hits and 12 home runs are both tied for 10th, while her .659 average ranks 13th.
She also has a pair of career marks, ranking 27th with a .487 average and tied for 15th with 35 doubles.
Rose helped the 2018 East team garner a number of spots.
The Mariners hit .442 that season to rank fourth all-time for batting average, their 31 home runs rank 11th, and their 71 doubles are tied for ninth.
The 2017 squad was even better, ranking third with a .456 average and putting up 73 doubles to rank eighth. Note: there are two games missing from East’s stats that season, so the batting average could possibly be lower while the doubles number could possibly be higher.
East should have 10 entries for most doubles in a game.
The team had eight on three occasions, including on March 8, 2017 in a 18-1 win over White Oak, on March 28, 2017 in a 19-0 win over Lejeune, and on April 4, 2015 in a 16-0 win over Holmes.
Those eight doubles in a game should rank tied for second.
The Mariners had seven doubles in a game three times, including on March 17, 2017 in a 15-1 victory over Bear Grass Charter, on March 23, 2018 in a 19-0 victory over Trask, and on March 13, 2018 in a 26-0 victory over Lejeune.
Those seven doubles should rank tied for seventh.
They had six doubles in a game in three instances, including on March 9, 2018 in a 19-0 triumph over Havelock, on April 19, 2016 in a 16-0 triumph over Lejeune, and on April 25, 2018 in a 21-2 triumph over Pender.
Those six doubles should be tied for 10th.
East also had six home runs in the Pender win, which should rank in a tie for sixth all-time.
Emily McGee should have four entries.
Her 42 career doubles rank ninth, her 155 career hits rank 15th, and her .481 career average is tied for 28th.
Her 17 doubles as a freshman is tied for 11th for most doubles in a season.
Susanne Taylor should have two entries.
The current Meredith first baseman’s .493 career average ranks 25th, and her .590 average as a senior ranks 44th for best in a season.
Alex O’Neal’s .518 career average should rank 18th.
And Ashlyn Guthrie’s .615 average as a junior should rank 25th for best in a season, although it took place in a 15-game coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule, so it may not qualify.
Summer Nelsen and Guthrie could join this list.
They are in the running for most home runs in a season if they have strong ends to their senior years.
Nelsen currently has seven home runs, while Guthrie has six.
Fifteen players are currently tied for 24th with 10 home runs in a season.
Nelsen and Guthrie may have made the cut for a career mark or two, but the pandemic caused them to lose almost all of their sophomore seasons and about 10 less games in their junior campaigns.
