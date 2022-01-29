CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors has voted to postpone the first and second rounds of the 2022 dual team wrestling tournament due to multiple inclement weather situations across the state over the past several weeks.
The decision to postpone the first and second rounds will allow for schools and students to complete as much of the wrestling regular season as possible without exceeding weekly limitations for individuals or teams. Additionally, this decision will allow conferences to complete their conference tournaments and regular season matches for dual team seeding.
Subsequent to the decision to postpone the opening rounds, the board of directors voted to extend the reporting deadline for individual and dual team wrestling. The dual team reporting deadline was changed to Thursday, and the reporting deadline for individual wrestling moved to Saturday.
The bracketing for the dual team tournament took place on Friday, with the first round of the postseason pushed from Saturday to Monday. The third-and fourth-round matches will be on Wednesday, and the state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse will take place Saturday following the championship and consolation finals of the women’s invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.