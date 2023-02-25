MOREHEAD CITY — Things could get interesting in the 3A Coastal Conference softball race this spring.
West Carteret has won six league titles in a row but had to share the crown last season with a Richlands squad that is feeling feisty.
“Everyone is talking about how Richlands is going to rule the conference, and they’re even doing some talking themselves,” John Barnes said as he enters his sixth season as coach. “They are telling anybody that will listen how many (players) they’ve got and how good they are going to be. I’m tickled to death and happy for them. They can keep talking, and we’re going to do our talking on the field.”
The teams split the series last season and each finished 8-2, but the Wildcats took the playoff seeding tiebreaker. Richlands was led by wunderkind Makenzie Goin who posted a 0.82 ERA in 117 1/3 innings as a freshman with 219 strikeouts and 17 walks.
West lost starting pitcher Kiersten Margoupis to graduation from a team that went 15-9 overall. She put up a 1.53 ERA in 114 1/3 innings with 80 strikeouts and 19 walks.
Abree Young returns for her senior year after three years as a starter. She had a 3.63 ERA in 34 2/3 innings with 37 strikeouts and 13 walks last season.
Young is one of four seniors on the roster, each of whom has played since their freshman campaign.
Hydee Kugler hit .350 with team highs in RBIs (26), runs (25) and doubles (seven). Makenzie Burroughs his .301 with 23 runs, 12 RBIs, three doubles and three triples. And Emily-Grace Phelps is returning from an injury. All three of those players have signed with colleges.
“They’re a good anchor group for us,” Barnes said. “And they are doing a good job with the younger players and bringing them along.”
There are also four freshmen on the roster, including pitcher Caitlyn Dumarse.
“Caitlyn is a lefty, and we haven’t had a lefty since I’ve been here,” Barnes said. “She is going to do really well for us. She moves the ball really well and is a diamond in the rough. Just being a lefty helps a lot.”
Other freshmen include Ella Grace Rodriguez, Olivia Cuthrell and Krystyn Braswell.
“Ella Grace is more of a true catcher than we’ve had in a long time,” Barnes said. “Krystyn has a good arm, and Olivia is looking more than capable. These freshmen are ball players. They love it.”
Zoe Sabourin returns after leading the team with a .379 average in her sophomore season. She added 20 RBIs and seven doubles.
“Zoe has had a super strong bat in practice,” Barnes said. “We’re going to move her around a bit.”
In addition to Young, the Patriots lost Anna Keith Sullivan, Hannah Moseley and Caroline Baylis to graduation. Sullivan was second on the team with a .353 average and posted 14 RBIs and four doubles. Mosley hit .338 with seven doubles.
Saylor Gray will miss the season with an injury. She shined as a freshman with a .338 average and 19 RBIs.
There are quite a few differences with this year’s program. For the first time in Barnes’ tenure, there will be no junior varsity squad. Instead, the varsity will carry a larger roster than usual with 14.
“We’ve got lower numbers than normal, but it’s like that everywhere,” Barnes said. “A lot of teams don’t have a JV this year. It just goes in trends. We’re on a downside, but I understand we have some young pitching coming in next year, so we’ll be fine.”
The coaching staff looks different as well with assistants Jessica Ball and Clayton Gilpin moving over to East after five years on the staff. Vince Baker and Carol Mosley have joined the West staff that includes Mike Greeson and Galen Newton.
Barnes also took a different philosophy with the team’s offseason work. Instead of a consistent schedule in the winter, he left the players to their own devices after fall workouts.
“My theory is they will be a whole lot hungrier,” he said. “In the past, we put in a lot more emphasis on offseason work, and I kind of felt like we were burned out before we even started, and so I took a little bit different approach. We’ll see if I’m right or I’m wrong. The vibe right now is great.”
The Patriots will have a busy week to start the season, hosting Havelock on Monday, visiting East Carteret on Tuesday and traveling to Washington on Friday.
