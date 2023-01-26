SAN DIEGO — Now this is the Cooper Webb supercross fans have come to know and love.
A year after struggling on the track, the county native has reached the podium with runner-up finishes in back-to-back races to start the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
“I'm happy with how the season has started and am looking to push forward from here,” Webb said after the race. “It was positive for me to see what it takes to win at this point of the year, being so close tonight, so we’ll learn from the few mistakes and keep fighting on.”
Webb, the 2019 and 2021 champion, finished seventh last season in an injury-plagued campaign and then sat out last summer’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
The county native followed his come-from-behind second-place finish at Anaheim 1 with a convincing second-place finish last weekend at San Diego.
Webb qualified third fastest on combined times during the afternoon and carried that form to earn fifth place in his heat, but it was the main event where the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider brought it all together in the second stop of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign.
Just as at the previous round, Team Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols got through the first corner ahead of 21 other racers to nab the 450SX class main event holeshot.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo was quickly in the lead for the opening laps of the 20-minute-plus-one lap race.
The racers who share the past four championships, Webb and Tomac, battled each other as they closed on the leader. Webb took over the front spot two and a half minutes into the race. Tomac also got around Cianciarulo, and four minutes after the gate had dropped, Tomac made the pass on Webb for the lead.
Monster Energy Kawasak’s Jason Anderson pushed forward into third as a battle brewed between Barcia and Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen for fourth.
Just past the race’s halfway point, Anderson crashed in a turn, turning the battle between Barcia and Roczen into a podium position fight.
Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton was right behind, and the three riders circled the track within a breath of each other. In the final laps, Webb pulled close to Tomac’s rear fender, knocking the Yamaha rider’s lead down to just 1.4 seconds. Tomac held strong for the win, his second in as many races this year.
“Tonight was good,” Webb said. “I got off the start strong, and that was key in the way the track developed. I was able to lead some laps, which was cool, but the pace was pretty strong, and I made a few mistakes in the middle of the race.”
Tomac leads the season standings with 52 points, followed by Webb with 46. Sexton is third with 39, followed by Roczen with 37.
The series travels back up the California coast to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the third race. The gate will drop at 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event will air on Peacock TV.
