MOREHEAD CITY — The 2022 athletic year proved to be a newsworthy one.
Instead of a top 10 list, the News-Times could have easily compiled a selection of the top 20 sports stories.
Fishing tournaments led the way.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin continued to get bigger, and the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish kept growing at an unprecedented level.
The three county high schools supplied most of the other top stories with track and field and cross country creating the majority of the headlines.
We witnessed arguably the best track and field year in county history and saw the county’s first-ever cross country state champion. The high school spring sports season also produced an incredible stretch.
Croatan won another Wells Fargo Cup title, and the West Carteret boys basketball team put together another fantastic campaign.
The deaths of notable names in county sports, a phenomenal Morehead City Marlins season, and the rise of girls wrestling round out the list.
Here are the top 10 county sports stories of 2022 as voted on by the News-Times sports staff:
No. 1:
Big Rock continues to get bigger and bigger
Just when you think the Big Rock can’t get any bigger, it goes and gets bigger.
The tournament hits the top spot in the top 10 sports stories of the year for the second straight year after it increased its purse by $1.1 million to a whopping $5.8 million.
The purse has more than doubled since 2019. It pushed $6 million this year after not reaching the $2 million mark until 2017.
The number of boats has grown similarly.
There has been an average of 247 boats over the past three years after averaging 144 boats over a 10-year stretch from 2010-2019.
Following a week of waiting, Mercenaria was the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin winner in June with a 572.6-pound catch worth a tournament-record $3.48 million.
Mercenaria was entered in all levels of the competition. That included the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $777,750 it won on the first day. The boat is only the third ever million-dollar winner in tournament history. Its purse was bigger than the last four first-place purses combined.
Tournament officials believed the $3.48 million payday was the highest for any blue marlin competition globally.
The 72-foot Viking from Cherrystone, Va. brought in the first fish of the weeklong competition, outlasting seven challengers over six days of offshore action that included a tournament-record 223 releases.
The previous tournament record for releases of 180 came in 2020.
Owner Chad Ballard, Capt. Neil Sykes, angler Matthew Brown and the rest of the team took center stage at the awards ceremony, receiving the applause of their peers as they went down in tournament lore in just their first year of fishing in the competition.
The checks Mercenaria held up for photos were all sizable, but they weren’t the only big ones doled out at the awards ceremony.
Carolina Time went home with a $527,000 purse for the Level VII Largest Dolphin Winner Take All Division with a 54.1-pound bull.
The next-biggest check went to Wall Hanger, $426,288 for a 556.4-pound blue marlin reeled in by angler Stacy Allen and Capt. Brian Allen.
The big money didn’t stop there.
In November, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced it was donating $1 million to 32 organizations that benefit Carteret County.
This is the second year in a row the tournament has been able to donate $1 million. Since its creation, the tournament has donated a total of $8.5 million to multiple charities.
Among the many organizations receiving checks were several Carteret County schools, with a total of $376,000 given to schools this year. Since 1986, Big Rock has donated $1.3 million to various schools.
No. 2:
Sarah James Tourney sees meteoric rise
James Fulcher, organizer of the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, said the original plan was to have the event and a meal in his sister Angie’s backyard in its first iteration.
The Cedar Island tournament has come a long way in those five years.
In August, there were 988 anglers and a purse of $80,300 in the fifth annual competition.
Fulcher said he can find no other one-day fishing tournament in the world that features as many anglers, or any redfish tournament that features as high of a payout.
Plans began on the inaugural event in 2018 just three weeks prior, and when the dust settled, 235 fishermen had participated, over 500 people had attended, and more than $45,000 was raised for charity.
Compare those numbers to those in 2021 when it set redfish tournament world records for payout ($69,000), thanks to the Ramsey Family Calcutta Prize, and number of anglers (604). There were more than 3,500 people in attendance, and $250,000 was raised for charity.
The fifth annual event in August saw nearly 1,000 anglers, 4,500 people were in attendance, and more than $300,000 was raised for charity.
Those are impressive numbers for an island with a population of around 250.
This year was unlike any other that has come before it as the tournament honored the memories of founders Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher.
The two tournament organizers died on Feb. 13, 2022 in a plane crash off Drum Inlet along with six others, including Stephanie’s son, Kole McInnis.
Stephanie and Parks started the tournament as the flagship fundraiser of their other creation, the nonprofit organization Another Perspective.
Each were launched to honor the memory of Fulcher’s daughter, Sara James, who died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
Wilson Harrell, a 13-year-old Fayetteville resident, reeled in a 52.5-inch drum just 40 minutes into the fifth annual tournament, and his catch held on for the win and a $80,300 purse.
Young anglers have dominated the tournament over the past three years.
Corbyn Baker, 11, won a $30,000 purse in 2020 with a 51.75-inch catch, and Gaib Gillikin, 20, captured $63,500 in 2021 with a 51-inch drum.
No. 3:
Track and field year produces state champions galore
It’s not hyperbole to call 2022 the best high school track and field year in county history.
It’s hard to know where to start.
There were two team state champions and three state runner-up finishes.
Croatan swept the winter indoor track and field 3A state titles in February after bumping up a division following realignment.
No school had swept the state titles since 2015. Croatan accomplished the feat thanks to the girls winning their first-ever state crown.
Both teams won by more than 20 points.
The girls accumulated 72.5 points to outlast county rival West Carteret with 49. The boys totaled 73.5 points to run away from Dudley with 52.
The girls won behind the 30-point effort of Navaya Zales, who was named the Most Outstanding Performer with four medals. She also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
The senior was brilliant on the day, taking the 1,600 meters and setting a new 3A state meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 59.99 seconds. Her finish replaced the previous mark of 5:00.71 by T.C. Roberson’s Elise Wright in 2018.
Zales also won the 1,000 meters, clipping the tape in 3:05.77.
The boys won the championship despite collecting just one gold medal.
A.J. Matas won the shot put with a 50-foot, 01.75-inch push.
The senior later added a spring outdoor shot put state championship to his winter indoor spring state title, throwing it 50-2 to help Croatan earn a state runner-up finish.
Dudley accumulated 80 points to run away with the spring outdoor meet. Croatan was second with 51.5, and South Central took third with 31.
West Carteret’s Tyler Collins captured winter indoor gold in the high jump by clearing 5-4.
She collected another state crown in the 1,600-meter relay by joining Courtney Tyndall, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford to time in at 4:15.25.
Collins won her second state title in the high jump in the spring with another 5-4 leap to help her team fall just five points short of another state runner-up finish.
The East Carteret duo of Cece Johnson and Andralyn Livingston finished as a team state runner-up all by themselves in the spring.
They joined forces to earn five podium finishes and score 42.5 points to come within 5.5 points of winning a state crown as a two-athlete team.
Johnson started the day rolling her ankle in a high jump event she first tried just two weeks earlier. Despite her inexperience, she finished third with a 5-2 clearance.
Johnson still had the long jump, the triple jump and 200 meters to go with the injury.
She finished 12th in the 200 meters in 27.41.
Livingston finished second in the long jump with a 17-08.25 leap. Johnson took sixth with a 17-0.5 leap but could have taken first with a jump that looked close to 19-0, but it was called as a scratch.
Johnson’s first triple jump resulted in a state title as she leapt 36-07.25.
Livingston may have walked away from the meet with two individual state crowns if not for R-S Central’s Joyasia Smith, who won the meet MVP with victories in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
Smith beat Livingston 12.04 to 12.14 in the 100 and 25.19 to 25.72 in the 200.
No. 4:
Croatan boys capture first cross country state title in county history
Croatan made history in November, doing something by a county cross country team that had never been done before.
The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance.
They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10 but still held on for a 143 to 149 victory.
Perhaps even more odd, the Knights had a better overall time (1:28.05.69 to 1:28:06.19) and average time (17:37.14 to 17:37.24).
The Cougars knocked off a North Lincoln program that had won five state titles in a row and seven crowns overall. The Knights held off Croatan in 2021, winning by 19 points, 106 to 125.
The top three runners from the two teams went according to plan.
North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti, who took fourth as a junior, finished as the runner-up in 16 minutes. James Wallace and Tyrese Cone gave Croatan its top finishers, taking 10th and 11th, respectively, in 16:55 and 16:56.
The next finishers were up for grabs.
Croatan coaches credited Trey Austin and Noah Guerrero for their work.
Austin timed in at 17:51 to place 38th, ahead of North Lincoln’s next three runners. The Knights’ Juan Tinajero finished 40th in 17:56, followed by teammate Logan Richardson in 41st in 17:57, and teammate Alex Bradley in 44th in 17:59.
Guerrero, normally the team’s No. 3 runner, finished as its No. 5 runner after getting pushed into a sign. He clocked in at 18:18 to finish 64th despite the fall and some bumps and bruises.
Matthew Quispe placed ahead of three North Lincoln runners, taking 47th in 18:04. The Knights’ Bryce Anthony finished 54th in 18:11, followed by teammate Mirko Glavan in 55th in 18:12, and teammate Connor Bagwell in 63rd in 18:17.
Croatan’s Cooper Stephens took 158th in 20:54 and Ashton Kirkwood claimed 170th in 23:31.
No. 5:
Croatan wins Wells Fargo Cup for second straight year
It’s now clear that Croatan isn’t just one of the best 2A athletic programs in the state.
A year after winning the Wells Fargo State Cup in that division, the Cougars moved up to 3A and repeated as the statewide champ for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Cougars raced past Lake Norman Charter, another school making the jump to 3A, by a final count of 475-390. In the previous year, Croatan dominated, racking up 550 points to Lake Norman Charter’s 440.
And just like a year ago in the 2A State Cup win, individual sports carried the program to the 3A State Cup title.
The boys and girls track and field teams swept the winter indoor state championships. The boys spring outdoor track and field team and boys cross country team added state runner-up finishes.
Croatan also managed to reach the regional semifinals in girls and boys soccer.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
The Cougars won the Wells Fargo State Cup for the second time in three years with a victory in the 2020-2021 sports calendar. They previously won in 2018-2019 to become the first county athletic program to capture the award.
They finished as the runner-up in 2019-2020 when the coronavirus wiped out the spring season, falling just 7.5 points short of Carrboro, which won the honor for the seventh time in nine years.
Croatan has now finished in the top five for nine straight years, taking fifth in 2013-2014 and placing third each time over the next four years (2014-2018). The recent stretch stands in stark contrast to the previous 10 years when it ended up in the top 10 just once in 2009-2010.
No. 6:
West boys basketball keeps shining
The West Carteret boys basketball team is currently on one of the best runs in school history, having been to back-to-back regional finals and winning four straight league crowns.
West set a school record for wins last season with a 26-5 mark.
After earning three 20-win seasons in the program’s first 55 years, the Patriots now have two 20-win seasons in the past three campaigns.
They fell just short of the state championship game for the second straight year in March with a 74-70 loss to Seventy-First in the 3A east regional final.
West came excruciatingly close to reaching the state final in the previous season, leading by 14 points with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter versus Northwood before falling 72-69 in overtime in the regional final.
Jaxon Ellingsworth was a big reason for those regional final appearances.
The 6-8, 215-pound center earned back-to-back News-Times Player of the Year honors.
As a senior, he was selected to the NCBCA All-State Second Team and was also rewarded with a selection to the NCBCA East-West All-Star Game.
He was named the MVP of the game despite playing on the losing team. Ellingsworth went for 29 points and 18 rebounds in the East’s 92-90 defeat to the West.
Ellingsworth, who signed with East Carolina, is only the second West Carteret player to ever participate in the game. Henry Washington played in the 1969 contest.
A year after averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a junior to lead the Patriots to their first regional final in 36 years, he put up 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a senior.
The consecutive trips to the regional finals were notable.
West had accomplished that feat just once before in its 58-year history, going to the state’s final four in both 1984 and 1985.
And the four straight conference championships are historic.
West had won three league titles in a row just once, from 1984 to 1986. Coach Mark Mansfield was a part of two of those, including his senior year on the 1985 state championship team.
Mansfield’s sophomore year at West kicked off the best four-year run in school history with the program going 87-24 overall and putting up a 36-4 record in league play. The current four-year run has seen the team go 77-19 overall – there were only 14 games in 2020-21 in the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule – and post a 35-5 mark in conference.
The late Craig McClanahan led the team to its first conference championship in 33 years in 2018-2019 before retiring after 21 years as coach.
The school named the gym in his honor prior to this season. It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan Gymnasium.”
No. 7:
High schools put up spectacular spring season
Here’s how unique the high school spring sports season proved to be: Croatan saw a “golden match” and a perfect game.
Ty Nickson scored 48 straight points for a “golden match” 6-0, 6-0 win over the Vikings’ Jason Wilson in boys tennis.
Coach Jim Sheehan, who has been coaching for more than 40 years, reported he had never seen one in his career. He compared it to a pitcher throwing a perfect game and striking out every batter on three pitches.
Earlier in the season, Nickson won 24 straight points to capture a “golden set” in a 6-0 win over his opponent without a single point allowed.
------------------
Matthew McCray hadn’t started a game in two years when he took the mound versus White Oak.
He made the most of it.
McCray threw a perfect game, striking out 13 in the 10-0, six-inning, mercy-rule contest.
It was the first perfect game by a county pitcher since West Carteret’s Joe Montouri tossed one versus West Craven in 2009. Those are believed to be the only two thrown by county pitchers since West Carteret was established in 1964.
McCray ended strong, putting up a number almost as eye-popping as the perfect game itself with 11 straight strikeouts to finish the contest.
------------------
Girls soccer and boys lacrosse produced eye-opening postseason runs.
The Croatan and East girls soccer teams each marched to the regional finals.
The Cougars made their second appearance in the state’s final four before falling 4-2 to Eastern Alamance. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Washington in the 2A regional final in 2014.
East made it to the regional final during the previous season in the 1A division.
A year later, the Mariners were in the 2A classification and ended up in the same place: just one game away from the state final. They dropped a 3-1 contest to Clinton in the regional final.
East also made it to the regional final in 2014.
The Croatan boys lacrosse team’s magical postseason continued with a 13-10 road victory over Jacksonville.
Three days after setting a program record by advancing to the third round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs for the first time, the Cougars took it a step further and made it to the fourth round.
Croatan had not only gone further in the playoffs than any other team – the 2016 and 2017 outfits each went to the second round – but it also tied a school record for wins in a season at 11-3. The 2016 and 2017 teams each went 11-7.
The Cougars went on to lose 12-6 to First Flight in the fourth round.
The West Carteret lacrosse team made history by winning its first-ever playoff game, overcoming a slow start in the first round of the 1A/2A/3A bracket to take a 14-5 victory over Eastern Alamance thanks to nine goals in the fourth quarter.
The West baseball team did something it had never done before: advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time ever.
The Patriots got through the first two rounds and then shined on offense, defense and on the mound in the third round to earn a 4-1 win over Northwood.
West won its fifth straight conference championship, which is one less than the West softball team, which captured its sixth league title in a row.
And a couple of county teams returned with hardware from the N.C. High School Sand Volleyball Association state championships.
Colt Fitzgerald and Gabe Dymmel of the Brigade won the best boys pair, while the Croatan girls won the best club at the Southern Sands Volleyball Courts.
The Brigade represents the Coastal N.C. Homeschool Athletic Association.
Members of the Croatan team included Alex Gartner, MJ Klaumann, Jackie Gartner, Amanda Simberland, Cammie Davis and Aubrey Mortl.
Alex Gartner and Klaumann finished third overall as a pair, while Jackie Gartner and Simberland placed fourth as a pair to help their teams take the title.
Both programs play in an Eastern Conference that has now produced state champions in two of the past three seasons. New Bern won both the best club and best girls pair in 2019.
The NCHSSVA is in its 10th year. An Eastern Conference team also won in the first year with Epiphany taking the club crown in 2013.
No. 8:
Marlins create a memorable summer
The Morehead City Marlins didn’t advance to a fourth straight Petitt Cup Finals, but the summer collegiate wood-bat franchise demonstrated it was still the cream of the Coastal Plain League crop.
The Fish finished 37-10 to produce the fourth-best winning percentage in CPL history. The team won the first half of the season with an 18-6 record to secure a playoff spot and finished 19-4 in the second half.
After starting the year with a 4-5 record, they closed the regular season on a phenomenal 33-5 run to finish with the best record in the league thanks to three winning streaks of at least seven games, including a 13-game streak to end the regular season.
The Marlins were knocked out in a three- game series by the Wilson Tobs in the semifinal round of the playoffs.
The MLB Draft chipped away at the squad’s rotation and bullpen in the postseason.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, while Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin College), Jared Kollar (Rutgers), Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) and Matt Lozovoy (Cal) all signed professional contracts. Wehrle ranked first on the Fish in innings pitched with 35 1/3, while Wissinger (24 2/3) ranked fourth, Hickey (24 1/3) ranked fifth, and Lozovoy (24) and Kollar (24) tied for sixth.
Wehrle was the best starting pitcher for the Marlins, posting a 3.57 ERA with 47 strikeouts.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M-Kingsville), Hickey and Wissinger were the biggest standouts from the bullpen.
Garza whiffed a team-high 53 batters and posted a 4-2 record to go with a 3.60 ERA in 30 innings. Hickey struck out 36, going 3-0 and finishing with a 1.11 ERA. Wissinger posted an impressive 0.37 ERA. He finished with five saves and 45 strikeouts.
Statistically, the Marlins were at or near the top of the league in every major offensive and defensive category. Their real strength was on the pitching mound, where their 531 total strikeouts ranked first and their 3.04 ERA ranked second.
On offense, the Fish led the league in hits (444) and batting average (.277) and ranked fifth in RBIs (236).
Ben Watson was named the Coastal Plain League’s Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar season at the plate.
The Elizabethtown College redshirt freshman made a name for himself, leading the league in batting average and breaking the CPL record with a .427 mark. The previous record of .423 was set in 2006 by Jimmy Gallagher (Duke) of the Peninsula Pilots.
Watson was named a CPL All-Star after a standout first half of the season. The Glen Falls, Pa. native wound up finishing the summer with 47 hits, including nine doubles, a triple and five homers, 31 runs, 30 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
Morehead City had eight players and head coach Sam Carel selected for the CPL All-Star Game.
In addition to Watson, those players included outfielder Sean Johnson of Belmont Abbey, catcher Zack Miller of Catawba, second baseman McGwire Tuffy of Quinnipiac, and pitchers Garza, Hickey, Wissinger, and Wehrle, who got the nod as the starter on the mound.
No. 9:
County says goodbye to notable figures
East Carteret bid a sad farewell to two beloved former members of its athletic program in Elvin James and Penny Boudreaux, and to a current member as well in John Bunting.
James died in January at the age of 66.
James is regarded as one of the best athletes in East history and later became a celebrated coach and educator.
He was a standout lineman on the Mariners football team and also shined in wrestling and track and field. He is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
James was part of a number of firsts at East. As a sophomore, he participated in the Mariners’ first Mullet Bucket victory, an 8-7 win over West Carteret. Two years later, East won a homecoming game for the first time, beating Jones Senior 50-0.
East had gone 13-44-2 in its first six years of football, never finishing above .500 and winning more than two games in a season on just one occasion.
The Mariners went 6-4 in James’ sophomore season, 7-3 when he was a junior, and 8-2 in his senior year.
In the first year of wrestling at the school, James finished second in the sectionals. In track and field, he set the school record in the discus with a throw of 139 feet, 6 inches.
He earned an athletic scholarship to Elizabeth City State University and starred as an offensive guard and defensive tackle. He is also a member of that school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
He returned to Elizabeth City State on two occasions, spending a total of five seasons there, serving first as the offensive line coach from 2000-2001 and then the assistant head coach, recruiter and offensive line coach from 2003-2005. He later became the 33rd head football coach at Livingstone College in 2010 and served there for three years.
He also spent 12 years at Goldsboro High School as the head coach from 1988-1999 after serving two years as an assistant, and coached at Perquimans as well.
James’ work as a coach was noted at the national level.
In 1996, he was named the USA Today Weekend Magazine’s “The Most Caring Coach in America.” Additionally, in 2007, he was a finalist for the NFL High School Coach of the Year.
------------------
Boudreaux also doubled as a standout athlete and coach.
She died in September at the age of 58.
A three-sport star at East, she went on to spend 34 years coaching and teaching at six area schools.
She was a team captain and all-conference performer in basketball, volleyball and softball, and pulled off the rare feat of receiving the Mariner Award as both a junior and senior.
She was on the best girls basketball team up to that point in school history during the 1981-1982 season. The Mariners won both the regular season and conference tournament titles on their way to a district championship and a trip to the regional final.
As a coach, Boudreaux led Broad Creek Middle School basketball, volleyball and softball teams to numerous conference championships.
She also matriculated over to West Carteret in the 1990s to serve as an assistant girls basketball coach during the most successful run in school history.
The Patriots won four regular season conference championships, four conference tournament championships, three sectional championships, one regional crown and a 3A state title in 1994.
Boudreaux also participated in the Carteret County Women’s Softball League. She coached and played in the league for more than 20 years.
------------------
Bunting died in January at the age of 62.
He filled a number of roles at East.
For the past few years, he kept the scoreboard for the softball team, ran the scoreboard and clock for the basketball team, announced for both squads, and also helped out the football and volleyball teams.
The bus driver shortage in the county led Bunting to take on an even bigger role at the school. He drove the bus for the softball team and even volunteered to drive for the volleyball team.
More than 30 years ago, he helped Barbara Yeomans start what would become the Down East Girls Softball League.
Bunting, who served as the Pastoral Associate for Liturgy and Music at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, also spent many years calling softball games with the Crystal Coast Umpire Association.
------------------
Jack McCann died in December. The Morehead City resident was 87.
Around these parts, he was known as “Calico Jack.”
He founded the tennis court construction company Calico Racquet Courts Inc. in 1970, and built multiple courts in the county.
He brought national attention to eastern North Carolina by establishing the Calico Jack’s Invitational Tennis Tournament, which attracted players such as Wimbledon quarterfinalist Allen Morris and East Carolina University (ECU) Hall of Fame member Maurice Everett.
McCann was an outstanding player as well, earning membership in the prestigious International Lawn Tennis Club of the USA. As a member of the club, he played in Scotland, Mexico and Australia, and was a participant in the Osuna Cup Mexican-American Friendship Doubles.
Tennis proved to be the second chapter of his athletic life.
The first came in the pool.
Less than 200 athletes are in the ECU Athletic Hall of Fame, and McCann is one of them.
He is also one of just a handful of athletes to ever win two national championships at ECU.
The swim team captured a NAIA national title in 1957 and then won again in 1959. No other athletic team at ECU has yet to earn two national championships.
McCann was a six-time All-American.
He collected individual All-American accolades three times, earning recognition in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1959 and 1960. He also achieved All-American status in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1960. In addition, he was a part of three All-American relay teams, set numerous pool and meet records and was lauded as a key team leader.
After graduating from ECU in 1961, he then embarked on a successful coaching career at Myers Park High School in Charlotte where he led the swim team to three state championships (1961-1963). In 1963, he also led the squad to the Southeastern Invitational Championships at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., an accomplishment never before reached by the program.
No. 10:
Female wrestling sanctioned as an official sport
It used to be rare to see a female wrestler at a high school match.
It is no longer the case.
Over the offseason, the N.C. High School Athletic Association sanctioned female wrestling as an official sport for the 2023-24 season, which opened the door for more participation.
In February, Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy made school history.
The junior became the program’s first female wrestling state champion after winning the 132-pound title at the third annual N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational.
She pinned her way to victory, improving to 16-14 overall and giving the school its first wrestling state champ since Andrew Colborn in 2015.
After missing the previous season with a concussion, Steffy wasn’t sure what to expect when she arrived at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex for her first state tournament.
The tournament seeding at No. 16 certainly didn’t ease her nerves. She drew a matchup with unbeaten Brianna DeLeon (19-1) of Weddington. Steffy responded by pinning her in 2:30.
Steffy pinned Hailie Misplay (12-14) of Pine Forest in 5:40 in the second round and pinned Tasia Neadeau (20-5) of Swain County in 56 seconds.
In the finals, Steffy won by an 8-5 decision over Natalie Titus (11-4) of Havelock.
Just one month before 2022 started, Swansboro hosted a girls-only wrestling tournament, the first of its kind in the eastern part of the state.
While other tournaments may offer a girls bracket as a side-along to the boys tournament, the inaugural Holiday Girls Classic was just for the female wrestlers from area schools.
