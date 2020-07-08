BEAUFORT — Having a father and uncle for track and field coaches has paid off for Jayden Shelton.
The recent East Carteret graduate has signed on with Guilford College.
“They are great jump coaches,” East Carteret coach B.J. Frazier said of Shelton’s father, Bryan, and uncle, Jason. “Those guys have established themselves in our area by having some good jumpers who went on to the next level. They’ve built a name for themselves.”
The Sheltons helped Breah Taylor earn five jumping state titles during her time at East. Bryan focuses on the high jump while Jason focuses on long and triple jumps. They’ve trained athletes from other high schools, including those in Onslow and Pender counties.
The East coaches will hand Shelton off to another gifted and familiar coach at Guilford in Marla Lindsay. The assistant coach who specializes in sprints, jumps and hurdles helped the Mariners win a state championship in 1993 as a member of that team.
“We have a good relationship with the school because of her,” Frazier said. “Marla knows us, and she knows Jayden can jump. She knows he has the potential.”
Shelton showed that potential before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring track and field season. He had previously cleared 5 feet, 8 inches in high jump competition and was clearing 6 feet in practice this spring.
“I didn’t get an opportunity to show what I could do in my senior year,” he said. “Honestly, there is no telling what I could have done if I got the opportunity. Who knows? It’s hard to tell.”
Shelton’s marks would put him in good company at Division III Guilford. Montek Johnson put up the seventh-best high jump in school history in 2019 with a 5-11 leap.
“Jayden can naturally jump,” Frazier said. “I haven’t’ see many like him. We’ve had guys here that can jump, but he can really jump.”
Frazier said if Shelton gets in the weight room and works on his technique and flexibility, the sky is the limit.
“He is just at the beginning stages of using his technique,” he said. “He can get his hips above the bar at the 6-0 mark. That is big. If you can get your hips above the bar at 6-0, you’ve got potential to do more. Once he starts to bend, he’s going to be something.”
Shelton also considered Queens University of Charlotte, but Guilford won out thanks to proximity to family in the area and proximity to home. He also was a fan of the small campus.
“I visited the campus about a month ago with my family,” he said. “It was pretty nice. But I’d say Guilford won in the end because of track in general.”
The springy athlete was also a rotation player for the Mariners basketball team this past winter, averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds. For the first time since 2016, East won 20 games, going 22-4, and swept the conference regular season and tournament championships.
Shelton said he also plans on walking on the Guilford basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.