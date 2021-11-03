These are wild times for county high school football.
Take a look at each program and you’ll see things you either haven’t seen before, or haven’t seen in many a moon.
We’ll start with West Carteret.
The Patriots won their first league championship in 57 years this season with a 5-0 run through the 3A Coastal Conference.
West will host just the third home state playoff game in program history on Friday when it welcomes Cape Fear. The other two home games came in 2010 and 2011.
Since 2010, the Patriots have gone to the playoffs 10 times in 12 years, won two playoff games after winning one in the previous 46 years, and won nine games in a season three times (2010, 2011, 2014) after never reaching that mark since the program began in 1964.
West has a .569 winning percentage (78-59) from 2010-2021 after putting up a .354 winning percentage (170-304-6) from 2964-2009.
East Carteret won just four games this year, going 4-5 overall, but set a program record with its ninth consecutive trip to the state playoffs.
The Mariners have captured four conference titles since 2005 after winning just two in the previous 40 years, and have won 13 playoff games since 2004 after winning just two from 1964-2003.
East has a .502 winning percentage (109-108) from 2004-2021 after putting up a .359 winning percentage (144-252-5) from 1965-2003.
Croatan also won only four games this year, but that didn’t keep it from setting a program record with its fourth straight trip to the state playoffs.
The Cougars have won two league championships since 2015 after not winning any in the first 16 years as a program, and has won three playoff games in the past seven seasons after not winning any from 1998-2013.
Croatan has a .516 winning percentage (78-59) from 2010-2021 after putting up a .330 winning percentage (59-120) from 1998-2013.
