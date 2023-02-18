GREENSBORO — It was a tough day at the office for county grapplers at the N.C. High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Only two of the seven grapplers that qualified for the tournament were left to compete on Saturday, but not for a state title. All were knocked out of the winners’ brackets in the quarterfinal or semifinal round.
West’s Dylan Shirley (44-10) will compete for third place in the 132-pound weight class, Joshua Knipe (58-1) will compete for third at 195.
Shirley is the only wrestler who won his first two matchups. He won by 6-4 decision over Shawn Bass (45-9) of Dudley in the first round and by an 11-10 decision over Cristian Rothrock (24-2) of Douglas Byrd in the second.
He lost by 15-0 technical fall in 5:08 to Stuart Cramer’s Charlie Sly (52-2) in the semifinal and will look to bounce back in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Knipe suffered his first defeat of the season in the quarterfinal round with a 4-0 loss by decision to Karin Sein (55-5) of Eastern Guilford, but he advanced to the consolation semifinal slated for Saturday with a 1-0 decision over Havelock’s Andrew Frazier (21-7).
The Patriots’ 126-pounder Skyler Oxford (48-10) and Croatan’s Daschle Egan (27-16) in the same weight class both lost in the quarterfinal round and were subsequently knocked out of the consolation bracket.
The Cougars’ 106-pound Cameron Sanchez went 1-2 in his bracket, while 182-pounder A.J. Pile and East Carteret’s 145-pounder Josiah Hynes both went 0-2.
