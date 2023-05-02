How far the Croatan lacrosse programs have come in such a short amount of time.
Look at this year’s state playoff bracket.
The girls earned the top seed in the 1A/2A/3A East while the boys received the second seed.
The girls stand first in the MaxPreps 1A/2A/3A East rankings.
The boys are third in the rankings.
The girls have been around for four seasons but have played just three after the coronavirus pandemic ended their inaugural campaign just four games in.
Since 2021, they are a remarkable 34-12.
How many programs have won nearly 75% of its games in its first three full seasons?
The girls also won their first league title this season with a 6-0 record in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference.
They have never won a playoff game, but that looks sure to change in a year that has people whispering about a possible state championship.
The Cougar girls went 14-2 in the regular season thanks to a 12-game winning streak.
The boys have been around twice as long, and therefore, have seen a little more ebb and flow.
They went 11-7 in both their second and third seasons and went to the second round of the state playoffs each year.
The boys saw a two-year dip in 2019 and 2020 with sub-.500 records, going a combined 9-12, but bounced back in a big way last season.
After setting a program record by advancing to the third round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs for the first time, the Cougars took it a step further and made it to the fourth round with a dramatic 13-10 win over rival Jacksonville.
The squad not only went further in the postseason than any other team, but it also tied a school record for wins in a season at 11-4.
This year’s team, now at 8-4, could again match that mark with three wins in the state playoffs.
What’s more, these teams are built for the future as much as they are the present.
Of the boys’ top 13 scorers, nine are sophomores and three are freshmen. The other one is a junior. There are only two seniors among the top 13 in ground balls.
The top faceoff player is a sophomore, but the goalie is a senior.
On the girls side, there is only one senior among the top four scorers, there are two seniors among the top five players in ground balls and two among the top five in draws. The goalie is a junior.
Both teams should also receive a talent infusion from next year’s freshman classes.
