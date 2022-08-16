OCEAN — The Croatan football team will be headed to 3A Havelock on Friday for the start of its regular season schedule.
However, the Rams and everyone else will have to wait to find out who will line up under center for the Cougars as the starting quarterback. After two weeks, head coach Andrew Gurley isn’t just ready to officially name his starter.
On Aug. 1, the competition sported three contenders – junior Nate Boal and sophomores Coleman Davis and Easton Taylor. No matter who the guy is on Friday, Gurley isn’t looking for a gunslinger to lead his option offense.
“We’re looking for that person to manage the offense and make the right reads,” he said. “We need that guy to put us in the best possible position, especially in this kind of offense. The right reads can make us really smart, and the wrong ones can make us look really dumb.”
The head coach said he has some more clarity on the team’s depth chart since the pads went on. He also got to see a number of prospects during a scrimmage at Northside-Pinetown.
“We rotated in a bunch of guys during the scrimmages,” he said. “We got a lot of playing time for guys competing for spots and were able to allow our projected starters keep their legs fresh.”
The Cougars’ season-opening opponent is a perennial powerhouse that finished with a rare middling record last season.
“They’re really good,” Gurley said of the Rams. “You could say that about them every year. They’re coming off a 7-4 season, so they’re going to be fired up coming into this year.”
The Croatan coach said the big focus for his defense will be senior quarterback Andrew Frazier. Last season, Frazier passed for 2,226 yards and 27 touchdowns and also ran for 469 yards and seven more scores.
“The kid is unbelievable, a great leader and a high-character kid too,” Gurley said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to use his legs more this year. Either way, if he’s under center, they’re going to be successful.”
Among other weapons offensively, another big returner for the Rams is Javonte Vereen, a N.C. State commit who had 985 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He is the team’s only returning receiver who registered more than two catches last season.
“They’re going to be able to spread the field and get you out on the open,” Gurley said. “They’re going to play fast with a no-huddle, so we’re going to need to be ready defensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.