A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
I fish many areas from the surf and ocean fishing piers to the foot-access locations of our local Bogue Sound and White Oak River shoreline, and due to the rapid increase in popularity of kayaks, I have scoped out the growing numbers of kayak launch access points.
One of the locations I have fished for many years for drum, trout and flounder is Pettiford Creek along the bank under the Highway 58 bridge over said creek, located about 1.5 miles north of the Highway 24 and 58 traffic lights just north of the Emerald Isle bridge. That creek bank is notoriously muddy and somewhat overgrown by grass and trees, but with short boots to combat the mud, it’s not a bad fishing location, especially in the fall for trout.
Pettiford Creek starts inland in the Croatan Forest area and eventually winds its way to the White Oak River. Recently, a new access has been built just south of the Pettiford Creek bridge on the east side of Highway 58. It has an adequate parking area, a map showing its location and warning signs to NOT feed the alligators and to discourage swimming. This new park, the Cape Carteret Pettiford Creek Launch site features two separate floating launching docks for canoes and kayaks. It’s a pretty and treed facility nestled just off the main creek in calm waters.
As you enter the park, you will notice a detailed map showing your location and options and distance to several locations. The map indicates that you are 0.35 miles from the main creek from which you can turn right and work your way to the headwaters of Pettiford Creek in the Croatan with is nearly 6 miles up the creek.
If you are wanting to fish the main creek, hang a left, and shortly you will enter the main area of the creek, just up creek from the Highway 58 bridge. From the launch site, the White Oak River is only a 2.13-mile paddle, Jones Island in the middle of the White Oak River 3.35 miles and has plenty of fishing opportunities around the island and oyster reefs. If you are adventuresome, the Swansboro docks in Bicentennial Park is 5.70 miles away, or after you pass Jones Island, you can also head into the previously mentioned Boathouse Creek facility in Cedar Point, as well.
The Pettiford Creek launch site is a terrific new facility providing prime access to the lower White Oak River or upstream to the headwaters of Pettiford Creek. Just take heed of the alligators! And don’t go swimming!
Last week I asked the question, “Are we in fall fishing mode or not”? Well, instead of regressing back to fall, we seemed to be stuck in late summer, even though we just reset our clocks, falling back to standard time. As we approach Thanksgiving, the surf temperature is 72 degrees, and there is not a single angler trout fishing along the surf east of Bogue Inlet Pier…not one! Not even me! The speckled trout seem to be hung up back in the weeds, up creek and up river and up whatever else, ignoring the biological to migrate out into the ocean seeking their winter haunts. Fishing up whatever else is still producing nice trout and drum, along with black drum and sheepshead, despite the fact that the sun continues to slink slowly to the south, and we now only have about 10.5 hours of daylight.
By the way, there is still plenty food up whatever too. I even tried fishing one of the Highway 24 creeks over the weekend with a plastic shrimp and 17-MR MirrOlure, only to find warm water, a hot sun, plenty of bait bumping into each other but no fin or feathered predators except one kingfisher squawking its head off.
There are some bright spots so to speak. There are spots in the turning basin in good numbers. That’s a good sign. Also, the sea mullet have moved inside of Beaufort Inlet at the 17 Buoy with grays hiding out at the 16 Buoy and AR-315. There are some sea mullet at Onslow Beach and in Swansboro along the Intracoastal Waterway. Also, there are still fish out at Cape Lookout, blues and reds from the surf. There are some specks in The Haystacks and middle marshes. Surprisingly, there is no trout action at the Shackleford Banks or Radio Island jetties. There are still excellent numbers of false albacore out there from a few miles into the beach. It’s been a good year for the fat Alberts.
To the west, only small specks have been caught in the Emerald Isle marshes so far. The better bite is in the Neuse and Pamlico and New River areas. New River fish are still hot on topwater baits, 17-MR and soft plastics on noisy corks. As I mentioned, the migratory fish haven’t made it to our area yet in numbers. Noticeably, there were many shrimp boats along the beach this week, so some numbers of the shrimp have moved out. The Emerald Isle surf is showing some grays, puffers, small pompano very limited and scattered spots and sea mullet and blues. Still no specks or reds in any numbers. If you want reds slot and above, still Ocracoke is your best bet and maybe Portsmouth Island.
Now for some specifics for the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports blues, Spanish, albies at sunrise, sea mullet and spots at night and puffers.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a disappointingly slow week again with some puffers, small flounder, some blues and sea mullet at night. The nighttime sea mullet bite has been excellent, but daytime not so much.
Seaview Pier had their tourney over the weekend, and here’s what they got: lots of small gray trout, plenty of sea mullet in the 1.5- to 2-pound range, a few reds with some still over slot, blues and only a rare Spanish as they are leaving for the winter. They didn’t see any specks to speak of except for one, a 6-pounder.
Surf City reports a few Spanish, big sea mullet at night, spots and small gray trout.
Jolly Roger also reports BIG sea mullet at night, blues and Spanish, spots, puffers and those smallish grays.
