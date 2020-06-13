MOREHEAD CITY — One pound is all that separated the podium boats in the 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament.
The 35-foot Contender outboard Pelagic Hunter II of Sneads Ferry is the official winner of this year’s competition with a 495.2-pound blue marlin caught Friday. Sea Striker of Morehead City came to the docks Saturday with the second-place fish weighing in at 495 pounds even, and Predator of Hatteras is the third-place boat with a 494.2-pounder weighed on Monday.
There were two blue marlin brought to the docks Saturday for day six of the competition – Double B also weighed a 419-pound fish – and a third from Moon Dancer was expected in the late afternoon, but the boat blew a fuel pump on the way back in and eventually conceded the tournament with estimations concluding its catch would not exceed 494.2 pounds of Predator’s third-place fish, thus nothing to be gained.
The Pelagic Hunter II catch, reeled in by Capt. John Cruise III and angler Riley Atkins, has the boat in line for a $239,837 payout from the Big Rock’s record $3.34 million purse. The boat was not registered in the high-dollar Level III or Level IV divisions, leaving substantial prizes on the table for other boats.
Second-place Sea Striker, with a fish reeled in by two-time Big Rock winner Capt. Adrian Holler and angler Jon Henry, is in line to win $1.05 million in prizes. Henry is the son of Double B Capt. Parker Henry.
“You get out there and expect the best bite to come on,” Jon Henry said. “You wait and you wait and you wait for days, and then we got a good one. We weren’t sure if it would be as good as it was.”
Predator, which held the lead for four days with a catch reeled in by Capt. Chris Barnett and angler Gene Olmo, is in line to win $237,750 in prizes.
The second-biggest check of the tournament will go out to Lo Que Sea, the weekly release division leader with 2,250 points. The Ft. Pierce, Fla., boat, captained by Garrett Yarbrough, was already going to walk away with a tidy sum of $151,937 in weekly release prizes, in addition to the $47,813 it pocketed for the Tuesday daily release prize.
However, with no marlin weighing in at 500 pounds or over and the $552,500 Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize unclaimed, the boat entered in the Level V division with the most release points will take home the payout. That means Lo Que Sea is in line to win a whopping $752,250 in total prizes.
The bite was strong all week for blue marlin anglers, with 14 brought into the weigh station. Those were Hatter-Done with a 488.1-pounder, Dancin Outlaw (470.4), Bill Collector (453.7), Hammer Time (450.2), Reel Steel (450), Catch 23 (442.3) and Double B (419). There were also marlin brought to the scales by Tail Gunner, Reel Country, Game Changer and April Mae, but all four failed to meet tournament minimum standards of 400 pounds or 110 inches in length.
Before Double B weighed its fish on Saturday, the distinction for smallest blue marlin on the leaderboard went to Catch 23, owned NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Release numbers remained strong all week, with the final tally showing a tournament-record 180 total. There were 25 on Saturday, helping to push this year’s total over the previous record of 172 set in 2007. Magic Moment claimed the daily release prize of $47,813 on Saturday with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin.
Sea I Sea finished in second place of the weekly release division with 1,600 points for the release of four blue marlin, earning it a payout of $91,162 in weekly release prizes. Post Call placed third with 1,325 points for the release of three blue marlin and one white marlin for a weekly release prize of $60,775.
Singularis lasted the week with the winning dolphin weighing 55.2 pounds reeled in by Zac Yarbrough on Tuesday. The hefty fish earned the boat a $395,250 payout.
Persistence held the division lead Monday with a 47.5-pound fish but finished in second, just ahead of a 46.2-pounder from Salt Lick.
C-Escape ran away with the heaviest wahoo division with a 75.2-pounder from angler Randy Britt to earn the boat $5,000 in prizes.
There were no tuna weighed throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.