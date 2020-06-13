The Pelagic Hunter II crew celebrates Friday after taking the lead in the 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Members of the team on the 35-foot Contender are, left to right, Capt. John Cruise III, Norman Bowen, Riley Adkins and Kyle Kirkpatrick. With its marlin weighing 495.2 pounds, the top three fish in the money were separated by just one pound. (J.J. Smith photo)