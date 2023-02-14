With Super Bowl LVII now in the books, the Walrus again the winner, “Coo coo ka choo,” it’s time to get back to winter, or is it early spring fishing?
Why you ask?
Water temperatures in both the surf and sound are still solidly in the 50s, and by the way, the shad are running, not only in the Neuse to Kinston and Goldsboro and the Pamlico, I even saw a report of shad as far up the Roanoke as the Weldon boat ramp. Both big hickory and big American whites are being caught, but I’m not sure of the ID of the Weldon shad though. Check out the Facebook SHAD Group for up-to-date info: https://www.facebook.com/groups/482667101779160 and my article on “Roanoke Shad with Capt. Dean Lamont” at https://www.ncoif.com/spring-shad-on-the-roanoke-river-march-2006/.
I know this sounds like a broken record (remember them?), but if you want a sure thing, it’s still the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty with limits possible for black drum and sheepshead. There are still tautog, and amazingly the sea mullet are showing up in the deeper water and down into the Beaufort Inlet. The sea mullet have been early the last few years. A couple more years of this, and it will be standard practice, not a surprising but pleasant event.
We have had some wind and rain lately, so if you don’t want to venture to the jetty, you can hunker down in the inlet with Sam’s Gitters or your own field-modified speck rigs and fresh shrimp or a pack of Fishbites.
Inside, the warm waters are keeping the red and speck bite not only active, but this winter, topwater action rules. And the fish are big.
I love to fish top-water baits – the Dogs, the Spooks, Badonkadonks, Skitter Walks, various poppers – you name it. The visual and auditory action is alluring. This also included topwater flies. The multi-sense input makes it special, especially when you have a hungry blue, trout, redfish or multiple whatevers hitting and missing in a feeding frenzy. If you haven’t, give it a try.
-------------------
Due to the weather, I haven’t gotten any new offshore info, which has produced nice bottom fish out of Beaufort and Bogue inlets, as well as the east side.
Hopefully we’ll get some good news as things calm down. Just prior to the deluge, Capt. Lee (Top Gun Fishing) stumbled into a school of American red snapper, 24 to 30 inches, on the east side of Cape Lookout Shoals in about 90 feet of water 25 to 30 miles out. The 30-incher was estimated at 12 pounds and was a great pull, followed by the mandated release as they are currently out of season. Nice job Capt. Lee.
-------------------
Now for some FYI stuff.
FYI No. 1: Barden Inlet and environs is due for a facelifting sometime after Nov. 1 after the nesting sea turtles have moved on out. This will be the first full dredging of that treacherous waterway since 1977-1978 and much needed. See online at https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/news/article_39ece090-a88f-11ed-9396-33ead9a86508.html.
FYI No. 2: Here is a nice article on the emerging hazards of “Styrofoam Floating Dock Materials: Foam from Damaged Docks Leads to Microplastics” at https://coastalreview.org/2023/02/foam-from-damaged-docks-leads-to-microplastics-report/.
FYI No. 3: For “Big Seafood Lovers,” “What Lionfish Eat,” and “Incredible Shrinking Dead Fish, visit online at https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/coastwatch/current-issue/winter-2022/hooklinescience/. Pay close attention to the “Incredible Shrinking Dead Fish,” especially when you keep marginal fish right around the legal limit. By the way, as you know, lionfish are an invasive species, and they are eating some of our important reef fish, like baby snapper and grouper. Also check out my article on these invaders: “Lions and Tigers Oh My, the Alien Invasion” at https://www.ncoif.com/lions-and-tigers-oh-my-the-alien-invasion/. These fish are venomous, have no natural predators and are thriving, so beware!
Hopefully you can get out fishing this week. If not, give these articles a gander in your spare time.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
