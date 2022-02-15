There can be a bit of vitriol in county rivalries.
East Carteret expresses hostility toward West Carteret, West Carteret the same toward East Carteret, and it’s been this way for nearly 60 years.
Throw Beaufort and Morehead City high schools into the mix, and it goes back even further.
And now West Carteret and Croatan can generate plenty of hostility for each other as natural rivals.
It would seem the antagonism between those schools would have gone up a notch this year with both in the same conference for the first time since Croatan began in 1998.
But a funny thing happened on the way to increased discord.
In sports like cross country, swimming and track and field, where the teams meet nearly once a week instead of just twice a season like in other sports, it appears that familiarity bred congeniality instead of contempt.
Cross country coaches Shelton Mayo and Larry Lewis of West and Andy Bulfer and Rico Quispe of Croatan spoke respectfully of their rivals through conference, regional and state meets.
And this was despite Croatan snapping the West girls’ 18-year conference winning streak and then taking first to the Patriots’ second in the 3A regional.
It continued this winter with coaches continuing to praise the other side in indoor track and field, even with the Cougars winning the state championship on the girls side and West finishing as runner-up.
It was the same in swimming with Croatan sweeping West in the conference, the Patriots then taking second to the Cougars’ third at the regional, and then Croatan taking fourth and West fifth on the boys side at the state meet.
West coach Taylor Wilson and Croatan coach Mikaela Worsinger almost always mentioned the other side and their hopes for the other team’s success throughout the season.
And now with the winter sports season quickly turning into the spring campaign, our county has been rocked by an unspeakable tragedy.
Eight people, including four East Carteret students, lost their lives Sunday in a plane crash east of Drum Inlet after returning from a hunting trip.
Nobody comes together like Down East folks, but the county as a whole can sometimes give them a run for their money.
It will need to in the days and months ahead as we face something we’ve never faced before.
The support has already started.
On Monday, the West Carteret student government association announced that Wednesday will be ECHS Day and encouraged students to “wear your Mariner Blue and Yellow in support of our friends across the bridge.” They announced that Thursday will be Camo Day “in support of the boys.”
The West SGA will also have a card drive, making cards for ECHS students and staff.
Croatan announced “We are praying for our East Carteret families and community” on its Facebook page.
Knowing the county, it’s certain more of this is on the way.
It’s easy to suspect there will be patches on team uniforms, signs along fences and stands, moments of silence before games, fundraisers, etc. this spring.
We’ll need to dampen the rivalry and heighten the revelry in the next few months.
We’re going to need a lot less loathing and a lot more loving.
Everybody can go back to being hostile toward each other when the Mullet Bucket rolls back around.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
