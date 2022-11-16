RALEIGH — A pair of former West Carteret soccer standouts earned all-conference honors this fall at William Peace University.
Raine Greene was named to the USA South First Team at forward while Lillie Maness was named to the league’s second team at defender.
Greene ranked second on the Pacers in goals with eight and points with 20. She took 75 shots and 37 shots on goal to rank first on the team in both categories. Greene also tied for the team lead with four assists. She joined Maness as the only players on the squad to reach more than 1,400 minutes on the pitch with 1,436.
Maness led the team and was the lone member of the team to hit 1,500 minutes. She also tied for the team lead with four assists.
William Peace beat Meredith 3-1 on Oct. 25 to set a new program record for wins in a season at 11. The Pacers ended the season with a 11-6 mark after falling 1-0 to Greensboro College in the USA South Conference Tournament.
Maness registered an assist in the Meredith win and scored in the 2-0 victory over Johnson & Wales in the season opener.
Greene scored two goals and added an assist in the third game of the season as William Peace improved to 3-0 with a 3-0 triumph over Ferrum.
When Greene joined the Pacers in 2019, the program had gone 6-39-2 over the previous three seasons.
Maness started at Division II Concord University in Athens, W.Va. before transferring to William Peace.
The two were members of the last West Carteret team to win a conference championship in 2017 when they were sophomores. The Patriots went 10-1-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference and 14-6-2 overall while advancing to the third round of the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.