FAYETTEVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team showed its potential last weekend in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.
The Patriots won three games in three days to capture the Roy McNeil Bracket. They eased by South View 80-51 before toughing out a 58-52 victory over Cape Fear and a 60-53 triumph over E.E. Smith.
“It was everything that we expected and more,” coach Mark Mansfield said. “We went down there and didn’t play our best and were able to grind out two wins (over Cape Fear and E.E. Smith). A lot of it was that we played good defensive teams that held us in check. It gave us a good level of competition to help us imagine what we’ll see in the playoffs. We could easily see some of these teams again in the postseason.”
West (10-2) won the title in its first-ever appearance in the event – a four-bracket, 32-team, girls and boys tournament held at Fayetteville State's Capel Arena - by getting by E.E. Smith in the championship game.
The Golden Bulls (4-3) turned a five-point halftime deficit into a five-point lead with a 12-2 run in the third quarter before the Patriots answered with a 14-2 run of their own to take control of the game.
“E.E. Smith wasn’t predicted to make the final,” Mansfield said. “Terry Sanford was. But E.E. Smith is a really good team. The thing about those guys in that county is the records don’t reflect the quality of the teams, because they all play each other and beat each other.”
The Golden Bulls won the tournament in 1994 and 2013.
Jaxon Ellingsworth was named MVP of the bracket after three standout games.
He scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter and finished the night with a double-double thanks to 10 rebounds.
The senior center added 33 points and nine rebounds against Cape Fear and went for 30 points versus South View.
“Jaxon carried us in two games with 30-plus points,” Mansfield said. “He was a double-double every game, hitting threes, elbow jump shots, dunks. It probably helped him with his recruiting. We’ve been trying to figure out how to create for him because he gets so much attention, and he’s starting to shoot it from outside to take himself away from the double and triple teams.”
Dylan McBride scored 12 points thanks to three three-pointers, and Shane Graves scored all eight of his points in the third quarter. Rob Cummings added seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a fine all-around effort, and Cason Collins contributed a career-high seven points, including five in the fourth quarter.
Darius Robinson led the Golden Bulls with 18, followed by Malik Brunson with 12.
The Patriots also had to fight back against Cape Fear, trailing 30-27 at halftime before outscoring the Colts 14-7 in the third quarter.
Ellingsworth scored 10 in the first quarter and 12 in the second on his way to 33. No other West player reached double figures. McBride chipped in with nine, followed by Cummings with eight.
Cape Fear, which won the tournament in 2016, finished the tournament with a 3-5 mark but those five losses have come to teams winning at a .821 clip (32-7).
Four players hit double figures for the Colts, including Masuan Bryant with 12, including eight in the second quarter. Xavier Johnson, R.J. McDonald and Jermiah Melvin each scored 11.
Cape Fear defeated West in the second round of the state playoffs in 2020 after the Morehead City squad won its first conference championship in 33 years.
“Their coach used to coach at Fayetteville State, and he’s an excellent coach,” Mansfield said. “He had watched tape and was extremely well prepared for us. It was a nail-biter all the way to the end.”
The Patriots enjoyed their lone relaxing victory of the tournament in their first game thanks in large part to a 22-8 first-quarter lead over South View.
“South View is a good basketball team. We just got lucky, jumped up on them, and it just got away from them,’ Mansfield said.
Ellingsworth scored 14 in the first quarter and went for 19 in the first half before finishing with 30.
McBride put up 10, and Cummings had eight.
Ce’Davion Wimbley led South View with 16.
The Tigers fell to 3-4 with those four defeats coming to teams winning at a .771 clip (27-8).
West moved to 10-2 with its only two losses delivered by South Central (6-2) and Wayne Country Day (12-2).
“With this nonconference schedule, we knew it would be tough, but we’re in a good spot,” Mansfield said. “It was exactly what we signed up for, plenty of competition.
Mansfield’s squad will now welcome a 20-day break after playing 10 games in 19 days.
“We had three games last week, three games the week before that, so we’ve played a lot of basketball the last three weeks,” he said. “This will be a good little break for us. We’ll get some rest, get some practice in, get ready for our first conference game.”
The Patriots will begin 3A Coastal Conference play on Friday, Jan. 7 at home versus White Oak (6-1).
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
E.E. Smith........................... 9 16 14 14 - 53
West Carteret................... 12 18 16 14 - 60
E.E. SMITH (53) – D. Robinson 16, Brunson 12, Smith 9, T. Robinson 7, Dickens-Hollowman 4, Stroud 3, Miller 2.
WEST CARTERET (60) – Ellingsworth 16, McBride 12, Graves 8, R. Cummings 7, Collins 7, Montford 6, Stack 4.
------------------
VARSITY BOYS
Cape Fear....................... 11 19 7 15 - 52
West Carteret................. 13 14 14 17 - 58
CAPE FEAR (52) – Bryant 13, Johnson 11, McDonald 11, Melvin 11, Kee 6.
WEST CARTERET (58) – Ellingsworth 33, McBride 9, R. Cummings 8, Stack 4, Graves 2, Montford 2.
------------------
VARSITY BOYS
South View......................... 8 9 19 15 - 51
West Carteret................... 22 17 26 15 - 80
SOUTH VIEW (51) – Wimbley 16, Brown 8, Gilmore 7, Jessup 6, Joyner 6, Hood 4, Ray 2, McEachin 2.
WEST CARTERET (81) – Ellingsworth 30, McBride 10, R. Cummings 8, Graves 7, Collins 5, Hester 5, Stack 4, Montford 3, A. Cummings 2, Whitaker 2, Jones 2, Starling 2.
