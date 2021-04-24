OCEAN — At the beginning of the football season, the Croatan offensive line was one of the team’s biggest question marks. As the season winds to a close, the line has become one of the team’s most productive groups.
According to MaxPreps (note: not all teams put their stats on the website), the Cougars are one of the best rushing teams in the state. They rank second in rushing touchdowns with 45. Princeton leads with 46 and Tarboro is third with 43.
Croatan, which went into its third-round state playoff game at Washington with a 7-1 mark, is also ninth in points per game (44.1) and 10th in both rushing yards per game (329.1) and rushing attempts (336).
“Every group is different, but this group is special,” offensive line coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby said. “They work hard, they joke around. They aren’t afraid to get on each other if someone is slacking. They are the perfect amount of work and play.”
The Cougars have put together one of the best seasons in program history, winning the first-ever outright conference championship, going undefeated in league play for the first time (7-0), defeating Southwest Onslow for just the second time and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for only the third time.
They don’t do anything fancy – they’ve thrown it just 21 times – and run a handful of plays out of a handful of formations.
“It’s power, inside or outside,” Rigsby said. “That’s it. We sometimes put a little razzle-dazzle on them, but at the end of the day, we’re about execution, technique and the weight room.”
A few minutes spent talking to the group after an afternoon practice quickly reveals personalities, with many of them joking that they actually run too many plays.
The consensus class clown is junior center Landon Gray (5-10, 190 pounds). Conversely, he’s also the recipient of most jokes.
Junior right guard Matthew Felipe (6-2, 285) eats the most. Although, it’s junior left guard Noah Houtz (5-9, 220) who goes by the nickname “Pizza.”
And while he’s the smallest of the group, junior right tackle Isaac Stewart (6-1, 170) is the one on the field you don’t want to mess with, as he brings heat on every block.
“Isaac is 170 pounds of raw aggression,” right tackle Matt Finizio said.
Despite being the lone sophomore, Finizio is the most imposing of the group, standing 6-5 and weighing a lean 300 pounds.
“He’s a huge kid with great potential,” Rigsby said. “He’s one of those kids that wants to be critiqued. He’s asking questions about our plays all of the time. He’s still figuring it out. He’s growing, mentally and physically.”
Finizio started toward the end of his freshman season, meaning Felipe was the lone returning starter this year, leading to questions about the line.
Felipe believes the additional six months of offseason work – football usually starts in August instead of April – and the commitment to conditioning has paid off.
“I think the extra time gave the JV guys longer to learn everything and get used to varsity,” he said. “I’m kind of surprised that we’re in such good condition. We can go through a whole game and not get tired like last year.”
The group met during the summer to do 110-yard sprints and run up the large mound beside the school. The conditioning work has made the squad a second-half team.
“We wear them down in the first half so in the second half it’s easier,” Stewart said.
They need to be in shape as the majority play on both sides of the ball.
Senior Jaden Cooper (6-0, 170), who splits time at right guard with Houtz, is the leader of the defense, tallying a team-high 62 tackles from his middle linebacker spot.
“He should have been a lineman all along,” Rigsby said. “He’s a headhunter, He brings that linebacker mentality to the o-line. He’s looking for you.”
In a bit of good news for Croatan and plenty of bad news for future opponents, every lineman but Cooper will return next season.
“We don’t lose many, so we’ll pick up where we left off,” Rigsby said. “This is a fun group and I enjoy coaching them. They all work well together.”
The group’s cohesion is surprising, not only because Felipe is the lone returning starter, but also because junior Robbie Leonardo and Houtz didn’t play football until high school.
Continuity has been key as well. Felipe missed two games this season, but the group was otherwise able to play as the same unit until the first-round playoff game against McMichael. Leonardo broke his fibula and saw his season end in that contest.
Rigsby called him the communicator of the line.
“It just seems like backyard football when we were little kids,” Leonardo said. “This is the strongest connection I’ve had with a team since I started playing, and we’ve known each other for a while, so we know each other pretty well.”
Along with tight ends Dakota Gray and Sam Hoy, who are also instrumental in the run game, the offense has scored at least 20 points in each of its eight games and has hit the 44-point mark in six straight contests.
Croatan has scored at least 54 points in three of those games, including last week when it set a program record for points in a 55-7 win over McMichael in the 2AA first round.
The line’s talents can be seen in the work of those behind them. Instead of one workhorse back, the Cougars spread the wealth with five runners, each putting up more than 300 yards.
Colton Sullivan has run for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns on 88 carries, Alex Barnes has gone for 590 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries, Dustin Hayden has put up 469 yards and 13 touchdowns on 83 carries, Justin Pritchett has totaled 359 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries, and Brayden Stephens has rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries.
And while those five get the screen time on the Friday night television highlight shows and get their photos and names in the newspaper, the offensive line is the one responsible for getting them there.
“We know we get it done in the trenches so those guys can shine,” Gray said.
