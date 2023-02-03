MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team’s four-game winning streak in the 3A Coastal Conference was snapped Thursday with a 51-49 loss at home to Richlands.
Going into the game, the Patriots (8-10 overall) were in line to enter the matchup against Croatan on Friday tied for first in the conference.
Instead, they finished the game against Richlands (10-8 overall) tied with the Wildcats in league play at 4-3 apiece.
The Patriots will look to close the gap with two more games next week. They will travel to Richlands on Tuesday and host Dixon (7-10 overall) on Thursday.
West didn’t get its offense going against the Wildcats until the third quarter. It trailed 5-2 after the first quarter and went into the locker room down four points.
The Patriots got a three-point edge going into the fourth quarter, but Richlands rallied to outscore its host 20-15 and capture the win.
West led 49-44 until the final minute of the game when the Wildcats scored seven straight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.