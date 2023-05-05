HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret baseball team locked up its sixth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship this week with back-to-back road wins.
The Patriots (14-6 overall) mercy ruled Dixon 11-0 in five innings on Wednesday after beating Swansboro 7-6 in eight innings on Tuesday.
They improved to 9-0 in the conference, holding a three-game lead in the standings with just one game left on the schedule, at White Oak on Friday this week.
The Patriots are ranked No. 11 in the 3A east, with the state playoffs slated for seeding on Monday with a Tuesday start.
Solid hitting helped West get by Dixon (7-15). Willis Langley and Jackson Sproul both had two hits, with Sproul also tallying four RBIs. Landon Millis hit a double and scored three runs, Blaine Norris hit a triple and tallied two RBIs and three runs, and Lincoln Strump drove in two runs.
Cameron Pavy pitched all five innings for the Patriots, striking out two and walking as many while giving up just two hits and no runs to collect the win.
West used two late-game runs to beat Swansboro, overcoming a 6-5 deficit with a run in the seventh inning and one more in the eighth to win.
Langley scored the tying run off a Josh Johnston single after he subbed in as a courtesy runner for Sproul. In the eighth inning, Norris singled on a bunt to score Josh Mason who got on base with his own single.
Mason, Johnston and Sproul each had two hits, with Johnston tallying two RBIs and Mason scoring two. Landon Gray had one RBI and one run.
C.W. Bayer started on the mound for West, giving up four hits and four earned runs while striking 10 batters and walking two.
Ryland Howell pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out four batters with no hits and no runs allowed.
Swansboro put its two best pitchers, Rusty Haswell and Ryan Brinkley, on the mound. Brinkley took the loss as the reliever, giving up four hits and two earned runs. Haswell had a solid 5 2/3 innings as the starter, striking out 10 with five hits and no earned runs allowed.
The Pirates committed seven errors and got two hits apiece from Patrick Hollifield and Haswell.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret.........................306 20 - 11 9 2
Dixon....................................000 00 - 0 2 3
WP – Pavy
LP – Guslander
West Carteret leading hitters: Langley 2-3, run; Sproul 2-3, 4 RBIs, run; Howell 1-2, RBI, run; Millis 1-1 (2B), 3 runs; Norris 1-2 (3B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Strump 1-3, 2 RBIs, run.
Dixon leading hitters: Padgett 1-2; Vincent 1-2.
--------------------
Team R H E
West Carteret................020 012 11 - 7 10 3
Swansboro....................100 014 10 - 6 6 7
WP – Howell
LP – Brinkley
West Carteret leading hitters: Johnston 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Mason 2-4, 2 runs; Sproul 2-5; Bayer 1-3; Gray 1-3, RBI, run; Howell 1-5; Norris 1-4, RBI.
Swansboro leading hitters: Hollifield 2-3, run; Haswell 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Mansfield 1-4 (2B), RBI; Brinkley 1-4, RBI, run.
