HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team notched its third straight win on Friday, beating Havelock 70-42 on the road.
The 28-point win is the Patriots’ (4-1) biggest this season, but it took a monster run in the third and fourth quarters to pull it off.
West was already leading 40-27 before it scored 19 straight to ice the game with 5:50 left in the final period. Havelock didn’t score a point for a full eight minutes during the run.
The Rams dipped to 0-2 with the loss.
“I think they’ll be a better basketball team when we see them again in January,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “They’re athletic and explosive. They just have some wrinkles to figure out.”
The scoring run was needed after Havelock tried to close the gap on a 33-17 deficit at halftime. The Rams got as close as 35-25 before Mansfield called a timeout to get his team back on the right track.
“I got on them pretty bad during the halftime,” Mansfield said. “They were able to dial in and get things going again. A sport like basketball, there are big momentum swings. If you can tap into that and make a big run, it can sap the energy out of the other team.”
That was certainly the case in the fourth quarter, where the Rams still only managed 15 points against West’s second- and third-string group. Mansfield emptied the bench with his team up by 25 midway through the period.
“We have a deep bench, which is a good thing but a challenge as a head coach,” Mansfield said. “It’s difficult because you want to give everyone the minutes.”
Three Patriots reached double scoring figures, including Dylan McBride with 23 and Cason Collins and Jaxon Whitaker with 11 apiece. Worth Stack scored eight.
McBride scored 13 of his 23 in the fourth quarter during the momentum-swinging run. He and Collins both sank three treys apiece, part of eight total for the Patriots.
“(McBride is) one of two people I’ve had for all three years (as head coach),” Mansfield said. “He and Jaxon Ellingsworth (2022 alum) are both kids who want to win, and they’re gamers. They’re going to leave it all on the line, no matter what it takes.”
The Patriots didn’t just dominate the scoreboard, they owned the boards as well, out-rebounding the Rams 41-29. Stack pulled down eight rebounds, Jaylen Hewitt and Collins had six apiece and Whitaker five.
“The guys played hard and played together,” Mansfield said. “They did a lot of good things, but we still have some things to clean up.”
Hewitt also had four assists along with Adam Cummings. Whitaker tallied three blocks, too.
West shot 6-of-14 from the foul line. Havelock finished 6-of-12 there. The Rams sank four treys, including three from Ethan George. He scored nine for Havelock, while Vic Steward led the team with 10 points.
West will travel to Southwest Onslow (0-1) on Wednesday and then host East Carteret (3-1) on Friday, looking for a repeat of a 90-65 win in Beaufort on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret...................... 15 18 18 19 - 70
Havelock.............................. 6 11 10 15 - 42
WEST CARTERET (70) – McBride 23, Collins 11, Whitaker 11, Stack 8, Cummings 6, Jones 3, Dade’El 2, Hester 2, Hewitt 2, Johnson 2.
HAVELOCK (42) – Steward 10, George 9, Strong 8, Morgan 5, Arreyo 4, Waller 4, Williams 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.