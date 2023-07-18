MOREHEAD CITY — Seven players and the head coach from the Morehead City Marlins have been selected to compete in the Coastal Plain League’s All-Star Show this week.
The event will be hosted by the Lexington County Blowfish on Tuesday and Wednesday. The players were voted upon within their division by league coaches, broadcasters and local media representatives from each market.
The player selections were Dan Tauken (Albany), Joseph Mershon (Ohio State), Trent Youngblood (Transylvania), Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt), Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) and Steven Lacey (Delta State).
Head coach Sam Carel also got the nod after leading the Marlins to a CPL East Division-best record of 16-8 in the first half of the season.
He’ll be joined in the game by Marlins assistant coaches Ryan Smith and Matt Gould.
Braylin Marine (Newberry) was also selected as an all-star but was unable to attend the event.
Based on stats through Wednesday, Youngblood has been the Marlins’ best offensive player, racking up 37 hits, 26 runs and 21 RBIs. His hit total is tied with Mershon for third-most in the league, and his run total ranks fourth.
He has stolen 11 bases and hit 11 extra-base hits, including two homers. He leads the league in doubles with nine, and the shortstop has also played error-free in the infield.
Mershon has been another power player at the plate, tallying 37 hits, 25 runs and 16 RBIs. His .402 average at the plate leads his team and ranks second in the CPL. He has also stolen nine bases. The starting infielder has put up a 96.3 fielding percentage, too.
Tauken at first base has been a home run-hitting machine with six total, tied for third most in the league, on top of four doubles. He has put up 26 hits, scored 22 runs and drove in 24 RBIs, the last of which ranks sixth in the league. He has been walked a team-high 20 times.
Campbell has been a major two-way threat at catcher for the Marlins, putting up 11 hits, six runs and five RBIs with a .262 average on offense and posting a 97.9 fielding percentage in 124 innings behind the dish.
Stevens has been the Marlins’ most effective reliever on the mound with a 1.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings. His strikeout total ranks fourth in the league among pitchers without a start. He has only walked eight batters and is currently sporting a 2-2 record with one save.
Lacey also hasn’t had a start this summer but has excelled as a reliever with a 1.72 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings. His ERA is second-lowest in the league by a relief pitcher. He is 1-0, has recorded one save and has only walked six batters.
