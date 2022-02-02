I’ve been at the News-Times now for 15 years, and I don’t think I’ve met a nicer human being on this job than John T. Capps III.
Full disclosure: Capps was a fan of News-Times reporters, so it’s fair to say I was biased when it came to the county humanitarian, but I assure you, I would feel this way regardless.
Capps died Thursday at his home in Morehead City. He was 80.
A long time ago, he had cards made featuring a caricature drawing of him sitting at a desk complete with his nameplate and a telephone with a paint brush stuck in a bucket of paste sitting under the desk.
They showed him clipping articles with a huge pair of scissors from such publications as the News-Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Rotarian.
The cards read “Extra-Extra” on the top and “Read All About It!” on the bottom. On the back of the cards, it read “‘Clipped’ For You by Jane & John T.”
Jane is Capp’s wife.
He would send those cards to reporters from time to time when he read something that spoke to him, primarily when it was of a humanitarian nature, because that was his passion.
He would clip the story and include it in the card with a note of thanks.
I guess when a story brought a little sunshine into his life, he figured it was a good idea to return the favor.
It wasn’t unusual for him to think of others.
He was a longtime member of the Morehead City Rotary Club-Noon and gained worldwide recognition within Rotary International for his efforts in the club.
He traveled the world with the organization helping others and spreading his humor, wit, enthusiasm and passion.
Another part of his humanitarian contributions came through his involvement with The Salvation Army of Carteret County. He and Mrs. Capps served on boards and raised funds for the organization for many years. They could be seen serving meals following the county’s numerous hurricanes and also traveled to other states to assist during national disasters.
His efforts to make the world, or least our corner of it, a better place continued. Capps at one time served as president of the board of directors of both Hope Mission Christian Ministries and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina. He was also a board member of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
I was a fan of Capps long before I ever received one of his thoughtful clipped cards.
I watched him for years standing under the big tent on Front Street in Beaufort in the heat and humidity, constantly wiping sweat from that famous bald head of his, while volunteering for the Barta Boys and Girls Club Billfish Tournament.
He was the man who handed out evening meal tickets for the tournament, and he did it with charm and a smile, which is how he did everything, I’m sure.
One of the highlights of those tournaments was my brief talks with Capps and having him stick a ticket in my hand and convincing me to stick around and eat.
He won’t soon be forgotten.
Random acts of kindness never are. And he did plenty of those.
