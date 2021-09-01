VANCEBORO — The Croatan football team overcame a 14-0 second-half deficit Saturday night to earn a 20-14 road win over West Craven.
The Cougars scored with less 29 seconds left and held off the Eagles on the next possession to secure the 20-14 triumph. Croatan won despite getting outgained by nearly 200 yards (350-159).
“It was a hard-fought game,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “Both teams battled. I’m proud of our guys for fighting till the very end and not quitting. We beat a good football team. That was a great win for us.”
The Cougars were slated to play at Pamlico on Friday night, but the Hurricanes had to enter COVID-19 protocol that afternoon and the game was canceled.
West Craven, which was scheduled to play at West Carteret in week one but instead entered COVID-19 protocol, was set to play South Central, but the Falcons were also in the protocol.
“It was definitely a benefit for us to have played a game,” Gurley said. “The first game is tough. They didn’t play week one, so we definitely had an advantage there.”
Croatan played on a Saturday night for the second straight week after it had players quarantine in week one to push the game versus Havelock back a day. The Rams took that contest 48-6.
The score was 14-14 late in the fourth quarter versus West Craven when Alex Barnes scooted 21 yards down the left sideline on a late option pitch from Caden Barnett. Barnes fell just half a yard short of the goal line, leading to a timeout and a decision for Gurley with the game on the line.
“They put in two defensive tackles who looked like they were 330 pounds apiece,” he said. “Their defensive line was unreal, one of the best you’ll see. We were wondering what we should do, but we figured if we can’t run the quarterback sneak from the half-yard line, we don’t deserve to win.”
Barnett followed center Landon Gray and drove 5 yards into the end zone to score his first varsity touchdown and give the Cougars their first lead of the night with 29 ticks left on the clock.
“It was an unbelievable push, our best push all night,” Gurley said. “It’s like your best pitcher is in the ninth inning and he’s still throwing 95 (mph). It was pretty cool to see that kind of push that late in the game. Our guys buckled down. We needed a half yard, and we got it.”
West Craven has three linemen on its roster weighing over 300 pounds including Cameron Bennett (6-5, 330), Rahmek Barker (6-0, 330) and Zymeir Moore (5-8, 300).
Barnett was filling in for starting quarterback Evan King, who left the game with lower body cramping on a hot and humid night in Vanceboro.
“We scored 20 unanswered, and he (Barnett) was at the helm for all of them,” Gurley said. “He stepped up and we didn’t miss a beat.”
Gurley thought he might have also lost his backup signal-caller earlier when Barnett got hammered on an option play.
“I didn’t know if he was going to go back in,” he said. “It got hairy, but he toughed it out. He is a football player. He led us on defense, with tackles, huge pass breakups at the end. He had a great game. He’s tough, smart.”
Croatan had just scored a three minutes earlier when Barnes, who led the team with 76 rushing yards, followed pulling right guard Matthew Felipe over the left side and into the end zone from 3 yards out to make it 14-14 after the PAT boot. Luke Reardon then recovered a fumble for the visitors on the kickoff at the West Craven 25-yard line.
“We had been kicking it to a certain place the entire game, and they had left a huge hole on one side, and we kicked it there,” Gurley said. “One of their guys went to scoop it and bobbled it, and one of our guys dove in and grabbed it and got the ball back. That was huge because we had scored with plenty of time for them to do something.”
Trailing 14-0, the Cougars finally got on the board in the second half when sophomore Anthony Bentz scored his first varsity touchdown behind Felipe on another pulling play from 20 yards out.
Gurley said his team did what it took to get the win, but also received some help along the way.
“It was crazy how things lined up for us,” he said. “We had an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9, and they get a roughing the passer call, so we get a fresh set of downs. It was little things like that. We got breaks when we needed them. They had 15 penalties for like 110 yards. That won’t happen every game.”
Croatan was penalized just once for 5 yards.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan........................... 0 0 0 20 - 20
West Craven................... 0 6 8 0 - 14
Croatan West Craven
11 First Downs 15
41-140 Rushes-yards 36-278
1-7-1 Passing 4-13-0
19 Passing yards 72
159 Total yards 350
3-31.3 Punts-average 1-22
6-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
1-5 Penalties-yards 15-110
Scoring Summary
WC – Rush 19 pass from Cherry (run failed), 6:06, 2nd.
WC – Leigh 1 run (Bryant run), 10:02, 3rd.
C – Bentz 20 run (Stephens run), 10:02, 4th.
C – Barnes 3 run (kick failed), 3:29, 4th.
C – Barnett 1 run (kick failed), 0:29, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Barnes 17-76; Barnett 8-27; Bentz 1-20; Stephens 8-12; King 4-12; Doneghy 3-(-7). West Craven – Manley 11-102; Shelton 14-83; Leigh 6-50; Stokes 1-28; Tripp 2-11; Cherry 1-4; Moore 1-0.
PASSING: Croatan – Barnett 1-5-0-0-19; King 0-2-0-1-0. West Craven – Bryant 2-2-0-0-38; Cherry 1-4-1-0-19; Leigh 1-4-0-0-15; Manley 0-3-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Hoy 1-19. West Craven – Manley 2-38; Rush 1-19; Bryant 1-15.
