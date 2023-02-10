NBA superstar Lebron James broke the league’s scoring record on Tuesday, passing fellow Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points and solidifying a stellar career as one of the best in any sport.
Abdul-Jabbar set the record on April 5, 1984. James wasn’t born for eight more months.
After the game on Tuesday, James had 38,390 points. Abdul-Jabbar played until the age of 42. If James, 38, does the same, he could finish with more than 45,000 points.
Only regular season games count toward the points total, and only seven players have eclipsed the 30,000-point mark.
On the list after James and Abdul-Jabbar are Karl Malone (36,928 points), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).
It’s worth pointing out, however, that of that group, Jordan and Chamberlain lead in points per game with 30. James is currently averaging 27 points per game.
More TV minutes, broadcast waves and newspaper inches have been dedicated to the question of how underwhelming or overwhelming James’ career has been than just about any other pro athlete.
Few star players have garnered as much hate as they have love. Even now, there are people reading this column rolling their eyes at the idea that James could ever touch the likes of Jordan, Bryant or any of the other 20th century darlings.
He didn’t have as many championships as Jordan, that’s true. Does that mean Bill Russell is the greatest of all time? He didn’t play in a league that valued toughness like it did in the 80s and 90s. So what? NBA stars during James’ era have been better athletes by every measure.
There’s a better case to be made for James deserving a spot on the NBA’s “Mount Rushmore” than the numbers, however.
Sure, he has almost double the assists of anyone else on the top-10 scoring list, a better field goal percentage than Jordan, Bryant and Nowitzki and more playoff wins than any player ever, but I’m not making a numbers case here.
If there’s a single word that has defined James’ career, it’s pressure. When Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 3 overall pick, no one was making claims for GOAT status. The same could be said when Bryant was drafted by the Lakers at No. 13.
The proverbial crown was placed on James’ head when he was just a teenager. He was a poor kid from Cleveland with no father and no chance at success outside of basketball.
He was told by every friend, sports pundit and scout that he was a generational talent. He was drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a draft class that included four future all-stars and 15 players who went on to combine for 26 NBA titles.
He was given the keys to the world and had the highest of expectations placed upon his 18-year-old shoulders. All he did in response was play basketball. He never buckled under the pressure of stardom and had a little too much fun one night.
The man got married, had three kids and has helped organize more than $100 million in donations through the Lebron James Foundation.
What more can you ask for?
Everyone loves an underdog story, but it’s rare to see a prematurely crowned superstar follow through on the pressure placed on them. James joins the likes of Peyton Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steph Curry and Ken Griffey Jr.
Is James the GOAT? Why even ask the question? Like Kenny Smith said, “There is no greatest, there is just greatness, and we don’t have to compare.”
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.