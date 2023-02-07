GREENSBORO — Three county grapplers traveled to the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend for the last-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational.
Croatan senior Angelica Steffy won a state title at 138 pounds, her second straight championship from the event.
Her win comes in the last year before the state will sanction girls wrestling with an official state championship tournament held at the same complex beginning in the 2023-2024 season.
Steffy, who improved to 28-2 overall with the win, captured her title with an 8-4 win by decision over Gabby Akers (24-5) of South Davidson. It was her first win by decision this season, as the rest have come by major decision, technical fall or pin.
She scored first-period pins in two of her first three bouts. She reached the final with a 1:30 pin of Mallard Creek’s Sarem Desalegn (26-9).
The Cougars’ Kaylum Mills (18-12) also wrestled in the tournament and reached the second round of the 107-pound consolation bracket before getting pinned in 1:53 by Laney’s Katie Simmons. She reached the round after a 4-2 decision over Jenevy Olalde (22-7) of Mount Airy.
West Carteret’s Kenley Riley (24-3) placed third in the 152-pound bracket, capping her day with a 4-3 win by decision over Taylor Williams (8-15) of East Forsythe.
Riley, who was coming off a 3A east regional championship, was knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a 5:43 pin by Nevaeh Banks (18-4) of Lake Norman, but she bounced back with a 4:46 pin of Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich (30-6) to reach the consolation final.
