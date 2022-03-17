MOREHEAD CITY — Almost everything was different in the rematch between East Carteret and West Carteret softball teams.
Hitters shined and pitchers struggled in the first game, resulting in a 9-8 win for the Patriots.
But it was the pitchers who took control on Tuesday, limiting hitters in the Mariners’ 4-2 victory in nine innings.
“They had great pitching, we had great pitching,” East coach Doug Garner said.
Garner’s squad won its second straight game to move to 3-2 on the season thanks largely to the outstanding pitching performance of Summer Nelsen. The senior transfer was on point, striking out 13 and walking none in a complete-game effort. She gave up two earned runs on seven hits.
“Summer was really on her game tonight,” Garner said. “Her changeup was working. She was spotting her pitches.”
Nelsen, who also registered a 2-for-3 night at the plate, seemed to get stronger as the game went on, striking out eight in the final five innings.
The Mariners broke open a 1-1 game in the top of the ninth with three runs, thanks in part to three Patriots errors.
“We’ve made a lot of mistakes this year,” West coach John Barnes said. “I thought we cleaned that up tonight, until it really mattered, then we made some mistakes.”
The Patriots fell to 2-2 on the season with the loss.
Christa Golden delivered the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth with a double to centerfield to deliver Nelsen across the plate. Savannah Oden then sent Stella Bradford and Golden home on a play that saw two West errors.
“We had costly mistakes,” Barnes said. “I told the girls that I thought we had played really well defensively until it really mattered. We haven’t quite figured that out yet, but we’re working on it. We’ll get there. There is a lot of ball to be played.”
The Patriots have now committed 17 errors in four games.
They had been strong in the field until the last inning against the Mariners with Makenzie Asby and Hydee Kugler displaying strong gloves. Asby had four putouts and three assists in right field, and Kugler had two putouts and three assists at shortstop.
Hannah Moseley and Kugler each tallied two hits to account for four of West’s six hits. East had 10 hits. The Patriots had 13 in the first matchup, while the Mariners had 11. Kugler scored on a passed ball in the ninth to cut the deficit to two.
“We hit the ball well last time,” Barnes said. “We didn’t hit it well tonight. We have good hitters. We just have to figure out how to put the ball in play with timely hits.”
Ironically enough, Garner thought it was his team that was going to be sloppy on defense,
“Before the game, we looked like we were kind of flat,” he said. “The infield and outfield were going through the motions, making some errors. We didn’t look good. I thought we could get 10-run ruled in five innings. I told the seniors, this is the last time you will ever play West Carteret, you need to get up for this, so evidently, we got most our errors out in pre-game.”
The Mariners did, however, end up struggling at the plate.
The three-run ninth proved to be a long time coming. The club ended the night with 14 runners left on base, including five in scoring position. East had the bases loaded in the seventh and failed to score.
“I was beginning to wonder there for a while,” Garner said. “I told (assistant coach) Mike (McGee) that we left a small village on base. I thought that someone has got to deliver for us, and that is when Christa came through. I was tickled for her. She is starting to come around now.”
Golden went 3-for-5 in the contest.
The Mariners were down two starters. Catcher Grace Fulcher was already out with an injured thumb, and shortstop Ellie Parrish suffered a severely sprained ankle in the first inning.
“Hailey Grady came in for Grace. She did an awesome job behind the plate,” Garner said. “And Sadie (McIntosh) came in. She’s a freshman, and she was very nervous. She said she was going to throw up and said she couldn’t breathe, but she made it through.”
Kiersten Margoupis took the loss for West, giving up three unearned runs on seven hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking four.
West showed its solidarity with East by wearing “Carteret Strong” uniforms, honoring the four East students who were killed in a plane crash off Drum Inlet on Feb. 13.
“Carolina Sports did those for us, and GirlTalk (Gynecology) paid for them,” Barnes said. “They gave away 50 before the game. I thought that was something special, a nice gesture by them. We did that to show our respect. We had a camo flag out, blue bows. There is a lot going on over there (at East). We love them until we get between the lines. They are part of us.”
The Mariners will host Croatan (1-1) today, and the Patriots will host Washington (5-0) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret......010 000 003 - 4 10 0
W. Carteret.....000 001 001 - 2 6 3
WP – Nelsen
LP – Margoupis
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 2-3 (2B), run; Golden 3-5 (2B), RBI, run; Gillikin 2-4, RBI; Bradford 2-4, run; Guthrie 1-5.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Kugler 2-4 (2B), RBI, run; Moseley 2-4, run; Asby 1-3; Burroughs 1-4 (3B).
