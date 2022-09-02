CAPE CARTERET — Croatan opened the fall girls golf season Monday with a victory in a four-team 3A Coastal Conference match.
The Cougars shot 127 at Star Hill Golf Club to outlast Richlands. The Wildcats shot 136.
West Carteret took third with 154, followed by Swansboro with 163.
Croatan filled five of the top 10 spots in the 20-golfer competition.
Nicole Hassi was the runner-up after shooting a 36 over nine holes. Natalia Melbard followed in third with a 43.
Giada Melbard took seventh with a 45.
Allison Anderson shot a 50 to finish ninth, followed by Karlee Gibson in 10th with a 54. Massey Watson finished just outside the top 10 with a 55.
Former Croatan golfer Parker Marion captured the medalist honor for Swansboro with a 36.
West’s Kalyn Trujillo placed fourth with a 43.
The Patriots’ Sara Tell claimed 12th with a 54, followed by teammate Laylanh Davis with a 57.
Maggie Garner shot a 60 for West, and teammate Madeline Steidle a 67.
