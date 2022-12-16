OCEAN — For the third time in nine days, the Croatan girls basketball team lost a game by five points or less.
The Cougars fell at home Thursday to Southside 50-45 to move to 4-5 overall. They came into the contest off a 33-29 defeat at Spring Creek on Monday. They also lost a 48-44 clash at West Craven on Dec. 6.
Those three teams have a combined 18-5 record.
“We’re going to be battle-tested going into conference,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “You want to be in a position to win the game in the fourth quarter, and that’s where we’ve been the last three (losses). It’s frustrating when they don’t go our way, but I think it helps give us the experience we need down the road.”
The Cougars came close to overcoming their scoring deficit a few times in the fourth quarter. They cut it to 38-35 early in the period with a trey from Kate Wilson and a layup from Neely McMannen.
They came to within three points again inside two minutes with buckets from Landry Clifton and McMannen. Hayden sank a putback layup with 21 seconds left to make it a 48-45 game.
After a timeout, Southside hung onto possession and got one more bucket from senior standout Ka’Nyah O’Neal.
“(Croatan) brought a lot of energy there at the end, but we continued playing with intensity,” Southside coach Milton Ruffin said. “We practiced a lot on our defense coming into tonight, and I thought they met that challenge late in the game.”
O’Neal scored a game-high 30 in the Seahawks win. She also went 6-for-6 at the foul line.
“She’s a good team player,” Ruffin said. “She has a high basketball IQ, and she’s always trying to get the ball in other people’s hands. She can certainly score when she needs to, though.”
The two teams will meet for a second matchup in Chocowinity on Jan. 5 after the Christmas break.
“They’re a good team with a very good player,” Gurley said. “I thought we had some success at times, but they’re a tough opponent. I’m looking forward to getting another chance to play them.”
McMannen led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points. She and Clifton, who scored seven, are both freshmen. Kate Wilson and Hayden, the team’s upperclassmen leaders, scored 13 and seven in the loss, respectively.
Southside only missed one of its nine free throw attempts, while Croatan went 3-for-10 at the charity stripe.
Gurley is being patient with this year’s squad as roster turnover put first-year players in tough positions and veteran scoring minimal.
“Obviously, we want to see success now, but I’m thinking big picture,” he said. “We’re young and we need these kinds of moments to see how tough we are and how much we’ve grown. I’m proud of what I saw tonight.”
Croatan traveled to Northside-Pinetown (6-1) on Friday and will host the Panthers for a rematch on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Southside............................. 16 9 13 12 - 50
Croatan................................ 10 9 11 15 - 45
SOUTHSIDE (50) – O’Neal 28, McLean 7, Minor 6, Smith 4, Moore 3, Warren 2.
CROATAN (45) – McMannen 14, Hayden 13, Clifton 7, Wilson 7, Johnson 2, Parmley 2.
