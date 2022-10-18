We are just into the fall fishing season, and with bird nesting and turtle seasons over, many of our local beaches on Topsail, Bogue Banks, Cape Lookout, Ocracoke and the Outer Banks are open to beach vehicle driving with appropriate restrictions.
Here in Emerald Isle where I live, there are some new driving patterns this year. For details check out: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=76. Here on Bogue Banks, access is also available for Atlantic Beach (http://atlanticbeach-nc.com/departments/general-information/faqs/) and Indian Beach (https://www.indianbeach.org/police-department). Check out the links for details and regulations for each municipality.
Last week, I yammered about “Things to know before you go,” but often it’s the stopping that gets us in trouble, so this week episode, I’ll offer some tips to avoid the inevitable, at least to avoid getting stuck as the result of avoidable errors and bad judgement. So here we go with “stopping” and options when “IT” happens…and we’ve all been there.
First of all, don't break, let your car coast to a stop. Gravity and friction are your friends in stopping. And when you are going to be stopping, plan ahead. You should choose the time and place to stop, start and turn. Remember, the next thing you will want to do is GO. Stop on a down slope where possible, keeping gravity on your side. Pick out a down slope with the firmest sand you can find. After you stop, kick out the sand that piles up, especially ahead of the front tires. Know the tides and watch the time. The beach shrinks quickly on the rising tide from hard sand to soft sand.
But when “IT” does happen, do not under any circumstance put your pedal to the medal, throwing sand and bottoming out on your undercarriage. Instead, dig out before you bottom out. Move sand away from the tires and smooth out tire ruts, give yourself enough room to find mo(mentum) again. If going forward fails, try backing out. Sand is flatter where you were than where you are going. And oh, by the way, lower tire pressure now, if you haven’t already – 18 to 20 pounds tire pressure will give you way more traction.
Now we’re getting serious. It may be time to find a Good Samaritan 4x4er with a tow strap or chain. There are often fellow anglers with appropriate heavy-duty gear willing to pull you out. Pushing helps, but remember it’s bad form to run over the pusher or bury them in sand.
Sometimes, more “IT” happens! How does changing a flat tire on something not quite unlike grits sound? This is where your wooden board comes into play as support for your car jack. This is not an uncommon problem, especially during hurricane season when nail-laden debris can litter the beach. And make sure you carry a “real” spare tire, not one of these cartoon donuts. They will not cut it on the beach. As you drive, also be aware of other possible hazards like beach-going bathers, still active turtle nests (this year’s 2020 turtle season is over) and those holes in the sand that look like someone dug with their beach backhoe.
When all else fails, it’s time to call the truck. Does your local garage do beach calls ($$$.00)? How about your local bulldozer? Yes, we have seen a bulldozer rescue in recent memory…I have the photos.
Finally, remember the local speed limit is 20 mph, drive responsibly, or we may lose the privilege. And please let common sense and common courtesy rule. Well, good luck on the beach, and may your tires find only the firmest of sand.
So, this week, what’s hot and what’s not? Have you seen the video and images of the fish wars on Ocracoke Island?
The bluefish had the thousands of spots slammed up along and onto the beach in “spot carnage.” Mother Nature at her most unforgiving. That’s the good and bad news. Ocracoke is literally just around the corner, and maybe we will have an epic spot season, the first in years. We are seeing some action in the Morehead Port Turning Basin, and I’ve heard of spots showing in Gallants Channel too. It would be nice to see the spot armada return to the Intracoastal Waterway around the Emerald Isle Bridge.
Speaking of diminutive members of the drum family, along with spots, the sea mullet is another important fall species targeted. There are reports that they are starting to show up at Channel Marker No. 8 of the Beaufort Inlet buoy chain. Sam’s Gitters or conventional two-hook bottom rigs tipped with shrimp or Fishbites will do the job. This week’s major cold front may be the trick to drive these fish to the inlet, piers and beaches to awaiting anglers. Surf temperature Monday was 72 degrees, just about normal for mid-October, but you can bet it won’t be anywhere near that by week’s end.
This impending plunge hopefully will thrust the mullet baits out of the sounds and into the ocean to fire up the predators. There are still Spanish around, and they will start to exit around 68 degrees toward Cape Lookout and the east side of the shoals. That area is currently full of small baits attracting not only the Spanish, but blues, and we are having a terrific false albacore bite, another fish that lives on the small anchovy and silverside “French fries,” but the gray trout do too, and that action again is very good from the port to the reefs to the Cape Lookout area. By the way, did you see the monster cobia landed? A 57.78-pound cobia was reeled in by anglers trolling ballyhoo in search of a king mackerel just off of Cape Lookout.
The grays exit the turning basin and deeper backwaters and are working their way to their overwintering home on the Continental Shelf. The weakfish are nice size too and go by too many monikers. Another member of the drum family, they are scientifically named, Cynoscion regalis. In the cold white north, this is a weakfish or weakie, due to its fragile mouth and not a downtrodden personality. The Indians used squeateague, but there are more. How about just trout or sea trout, squit, squetee, sheantts, chickwick, succoteague, drummers, saltwater trout, gray sea trout, sun trout, shad trout, yellow-finned trout, yellow-mouth trout, and yes, summer trout. Up north, citation-size ones are known as “tide runners,” aaaaaaaaaand here in North Carolina, of course, just the plain old gray trout, the well-known kissin’ cousin to the spotted sea trout or speckled trout, scientifically, Cynoscion nebulosis.
How about some more members of the drum/croaker family? We know that the inside action has been very good this year for specked trout and red and black drum, and that is perking up for the fun late-season action. But as far as the surf, the action so far has been disappointing. There have been occasional good runs of blues and Spanish and even pompano, mostly around the inlets, but where are the rhythm and blues (red and black) drum? Where indeed? A few reds have been caught mainly on whole or cut mullet baits along the surf but scant few and almost none on artificials. By artificials, I mainly mean my favorite, Kastmaster.
We have seen some signs of life with specks from both Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers and the Bogue Banks surf too. This cold front should get that migration off to a resounding start. From tagging studies, we know that the speckled trout go south for the winter some tens or even a few hundred miles to overwinter in backwaters to their south, returning in the spring. I have even found one in one of our accessible creeks recently. These creeks are fishable for speckled trout throughout the winter. With the warming of our oceans, some of these fish summer farther north than traditionally, and we may be seeing overwintering fish from as far north as New Jersey.
Currently, speckled trout fishing has been heating up in the New and Neuse rivers. It’s time to check Radio Island, the Cape Lookout Jetty, the Haystacks and areas around the Emerald Isle bridge, like Three Fingers and Trout Creek.
One non-drum family fish is the sheepshead which are exiting the backwaters. This is a great time of year to target them around the piers and nearshore reefs and rocks. Some being caught lately are in the 8- to 10-pound range.
For the piers, action is slowly heating up with all the Bogue Banks and Topsail piers reporting scattered mixed baits, but not so much last week, with trout and pompano showing and a typical cornucopia of fall fish but a noticeably dearth of fall kings.
Oceanana Pier reported blues, albies, Spanish and pompano.
Bogue Inlet Pier had an up-and-down week with blues, nice pompano, some specks, a few sea mullet and croakers, false albies, some decent spot action, even some puffers. FYI: bloodworms are around $2/bloody biting wiggler ($25/dozen!). Fishbites are cheaper, catch lots o’ fish and don’t bite back.
Seaview Pier reported that the speckled trout disappeared as the surf warmed up, but some nice grays are showing to 3 pounds. No kings last week, but Spanish, blues, spots and sea mullet showing.
Surf City Pier reported a somewhat slow week with Spanish, blues, pompano and a few spots. No kings. Where is that fall run of kings?
Jolly Roger Pier reported Spanish, blues and pups during the day with spots, sea mullet and croaker at night.
Do you know what is hot?
Offshore, the wahoo action is yielding good numbers of monster fish 80 pounds and above. Those are BIG wahoo.
I finally got the proclamations from N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on the opening of the ocean/beach anchored gill-nets and stop-net fisheries.
Traditionally these have been opened by proclamation from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, although the season has recently been pushed back to increasingly later dates and sometimes extended to the end of December.
This year, these fisheries are starting a couple weeks late, Oct. 15, and being extended until the end of December, an extra two weeks. The stop-net fishery targets striped mullet, which interestingly has shown to be overfished by NCDMF. Check out the proclamations for details: M-23-2022 STOP NET BEACH SEINE FISHERY - ATLANTIC OCEAN – CARTERET COUNTY, Details at-Proclamation:https://deq.nc.gov/fisheries-management-proclamations
PDF: https://deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries/fisheries-management-proclamations/2022/m-23-2022/open.
