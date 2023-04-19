We ran our annual list of former county student-athletes competing at the college level this past weekend, and thought it was lengthy – we’re talking really long here – there was still plenty left to explore.
I’ll take the time and space to do that very thing right here.
No. 1. Let’s start with the most important matter.
The perfect list continues to evade me.
Most years of this project sees one or two student-athletes missing. It’s not hard to do when you’re trying to corral the names, schools and sports of 70-something participants at the level.
I missed a whopping six this year, and unfortunately, all from the same school.
The missing student-athletes from Croatan include: Nathan Waltrip, Augustana, football; Reagan Kemppainen, Barton, lacrosse; Emily Krohn, Barton, golf; Matthew McCray, Paul D. Camp Community College, baseball; Sam Duggan, North Carolina, rowing; Jessica Seelinger, Drake, rowing.
I can give you excuses.
It was spring break and not everyone involved in the county athletic departments were able to get back with me.
And it's difficult for county high school coaches to keep track of former student-athletes when they transfer schools or play a sport they didn’t play in high school.
But ultimately, the buck stops with me, and so I’ll take the L on this one, and rightfully so.
These updated numbers create some interesting statistics.
It gives Croatan 39 student-athletes at the college level, which is the all-time high since the News-Times started tracking this metric in 2014-2015.
West Carteret held the previous high mark with 32 in 2019-2020.
It also gives the county 80 student-athletes at the college level, which is the first time it’s ever hit the 80-mark.
The previous high came in 2019-2020 with 76.
No. 2. Soccer and track and field combined to supply nearly 35% of the former county student-athletes in college with 14 playing soccer and 13 competing in track and field.
Croatan supplied most of those with nine in soccer and seven in track and field.
This shouldn’t be a surprise.
These programs have been the most successful in the county over the past half decade.
Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Croatan girls and boys winter indoor and spring outdoor track and field programs have combined for four state championships and five state runner-up finishes.
The Cougars also captured the first cross country state title in county history this past fall.
In the previous four seasons for the Croatan girls and boys soccer teams, they combined for a state championship, two trips to regional finals, five trips to the fourth round of the state playoffs, six conference titles and a 117-28-5 overall and 77-2-1 league record.
No. 3. Every year I note how we’re a track and field and wrestling county based on the success of those programs and this list proved at least the former.
There are currently 10 former county student-athletes at the Division I level in track and field, including Croatan’s Cooper and Elliott Kleckner, Croatan’s Navaya Zales and East Carteret’s Andralyn Livingston at East Carolina, Croatan’s Kaleigh Hanson at UNC Charlotte, Croatan’s Michael Quispe at the U.S. Naval Academy, East Carteret’s Cece Johnson at UNC Wilmington, East Carteret’s Breah Taylor at Appalachian State, West Carteret’s Jenna Reiter at UNC Greensboro and West Carteret’s Alyssa Cooley at Western Carolina.
No. 3. Although plenty of former county student-athletes have joined struggling college programs, it’s noteworthy how many have been on either the best teams in their college’s history or one of the best teams ever.
Croatan’s Kai Richardson (Bridgewater) and West Carteret’s Raine Greene (William Peace) helped their women’s soccer teams to the best seasons in school history.
Croatan’s David Wallis helped the Randolph-Macon football team to its best season ever.
Croatan’s Tink Niebel helped the UNC Wilmington women’s swim team win its first conference championship in 17 years, and East Carteret’s Maceo Donald helped the East Carolina football team win its first bowl game in 10 years.
No. 4. Croatan’s Lyndsey Reeve and Niebel and West Carteret’s Briggs Cloutier each won medals in their respective conference championship swimming meets.
No. 5. Even though East Carteret has only approximately 30 players on its football roster each year, the Mariners have four at the Division I level in Geordan Livingston at Charleston Southern, Aiden Hollingsworth at N.C. State, Adam McIntosh at Campbell and Donald at East Carolina.
No. 5. Twenty-four out-of-state schools featured former county student-athletes, including seven in Virginia, four in South Carolina, three in Pennsylvania, and two apiece in West Virginia, Florida and California.
Three former county student-athletes play at the same school in West Virginia with Croatan’s Garrett Boucher, Alex Amato and AJ Matas participating in soccer at Concord, two of them play at the same school in California with East Carteret’s Jack Garrison and West Carteret’s Jaylan Bradberry in basketball at Copper Mountain College, and two of them compete at the same school in Connecticut with Croatan’s Kelly Hagerty (basketball) and Croatan’s Colby Loveless (swimming) at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
No. 6. Former county student-athletes compete for some interesting team names, including the Avenging Angels, Banana Slugs, Big Blues, Chanticleers, Fighting Cacti, Flying Fleet, Hatters, Highlanders, Keydets and Quakers.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
