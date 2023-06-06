West Carteret’s Emmy Wade Langley, seated center, will continue her soccer career at Meredith College. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated: trainer Grant Kelley and Meredith coach Kirstie King; standing: former West Carteret coach Matthew Graham, club coaches Cory Hodnefield and Carlos Padilla, West Carteret head coach Cory Noe and assistant coach Lainey Wainwright. (Contributed photo)