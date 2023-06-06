MOREHEAD CITY — Parents often wonder if their kids listen to them.
Emmy Wade Langley’s parents need not wonder.
She’s been listening.
The West Carteret senior is continuing her soccer career at Meredith based on her father’s advice.
“My dad had the opportunity to play (college) baseball and he chose not to, and he reminds me and my brother all the time that he really wishes that he continued to play,” Langley said. “He tells us to learn from his mistakes, so I’ve always heard that and I figured I wouldn’t regret playing.”
Langley had long dreamed of attending N.C. State where her parents Gavin and Amanda graduated. She’s also been playing soccer since she was 3 and wanted to keep playing.
If she didn’t get accepted at N.C. State, her decision would have been an easy one, but the standout student did get accepted and then had a difficult choice.
“I decided to play soccer and give it all I got while I can, and if I change my mind, I can always try and transfer to N.C. State,” she said. “I would have missed it. All the seniors on senior night were crying, but I had more to look forward to.”
Langley shined in her time in a Patriots uniform, earning all-conference honors as a junior and senior and also receiving all-region honors by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
The center back helped West give up just 12 goals in 10 conference games in each of the last two seasons.
“She is a really hard worker,” West coach Cory Noe said. “Technically, she is pretty strong. She reads the game well. She is pretty good in the air too. A lot of her skills will translate to the college level.”
After going 4-3-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league in Langley’s junior season, the Patriots improved to 8-2 in the league this year to earn the runner-up spot. They improved from 8-5-7 overall in her junior campaign to 14-6-1 this past season.
“We did pretty well,” Langley said. “It’s sad we couldn’t go further in the playoffs. Playing school soccer reminds me why I love the game, and the reason I play it – to have fun and kick some people’s butts.”
Meredith coach Kirstie King got in contact with Langley via her club coach, Carlos Padilla of the Onslow Classic Soccer Association. Padilla’s daughter played with King at Meredith.
The Avenging Angels went 1-9-3 overall and 0-6-3 in the USA South last season after going 6-6-2 overall and 4-3-2 in the conference in the previous season.
“They have a young coaching staff looking to bring in high-quality, attitude-free kids with strong work ethics, and she fits right in there,” Noe said. “She’s very talented and is a coach’s dream. She has an IQ for the game and is very humble for her skill level. I’m really excited to see her at the next level.”
