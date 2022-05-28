MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins received a strong outing from starting pitcher Tyler Wehrle on Friday to take its home opener 10-1 over the Wilson Tobs.
The Tiffin redshirt junior struck out 10 over six shutout innings and gave up just two hits and one walk at Big Rock Stadium as the Marlins evened their record to 1-1.
They fell 8-5 on the road in the Coastal Plain League season opener on Thursday versus the Holly Springs Salamanders (2-0).
Ryan McCarty (Penn State Abington) gave Wehrle all the run support he needed against the Tobs (0-1) in the first inning with a three-run homer. Three bases-loaded walks in the second quickly added to the 7-0 lead.
Ben Watson continued his strong start to the season, going 2-for-3 with three runs. The Elizabethtown College junior catcher now has five hits in his first two games after going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run against the Salamanders.
Watson, RBI double, and Kameron Heath (South Carolina-Sumter), RBI single, finally put the visitors on the Ting Park scoreboard in the eighth inning with the team trailing Holly Springs 8-0.
Watson again delivered in the ninth by driving in a run on a two-out single, and an RBI single from Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) contributed to a three-run inning to bring Morehead City to within three runs of the host, but it could get no closer.
Will Stewart (UNC-Chapel Hill) led the Salamanders with an RBI double in the first and a three-run homer in the second.
The Marlins will travel to Wilmington tonight (Saturday) to take on the Sharks (0-1) at Legion Stadium and then return to Big Rock on Sunday to host the Tri-City Chili Peppers (1-0).
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Tobs……..........000 000 100 - 1 3 2
Marlins……......340 003 00x - 10 7 2
WP – Wehrle
LP – Brosky
Tobs leading hitters: Nepert 1-1; Smigalski 2-4 (2B).
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 2-3, 3 runs; Campbell 2-4 (2B), run; McCarty 1-2 (HR), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Johnson 1-4, 2 runs; Woody 1-5, RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins…….........000 000 023 - 5 8 3
Salamanders.....241 001 00x - 8 9 2
WP – Williams
LP – Absher
Marlins leading hitters: Johnson 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Watson 3-4 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Heath 1-3; Shier 1-4; Miller 1-5;
Salamanders leading hitters: Oberdorf 3-5 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Stewart 2-4 (HR), 4 RBI, 3 runs; Akana 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Troutman 1-3, RBI; Verrier 1-3, run; Mize 1-5, run.
