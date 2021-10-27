OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team’s unchallenged run through the 3A Coastal Conference continued Monday with a 5-0 victory over White Oak.
The Cougars (14-2-1 overall) are on an 11-game win streak and have gone 14 games without a loss. Over the last eight, they have outscored their conference opponents 32-0.
At 9-0, the Cougars have already captured the Coastal championship, bound for a top seed in the 3A state playoffs in their first season after moving up from the 2A. There is only one more regular season game left for Croatan, a home matchup against West Carteret on Wednesday, before the playoffs begin on Monday.
“I want to see us play with the right intensity and focus as we go into the playoffs,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said.
The head coach was less than impressed with his team’s play in the first half against the Vikings (4-15-1 overall, 0-8-1 in conference). The Cougars held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“I thought we were pretty poor in the first half,” Slater said. “Score aside, we didn’t play well. We talked about it at halftime, about holding ourselves accountable and not giving up through-balls to our opponents. It’s just laziness. It’s an easy problem to fix, and I felt like we played a lot better in the second half.”
With the scoreboard experiencing technical difficulties, the second half was timed by the officials. Eli Simonette scored in the 53rd minute off a cross from Danny Metcalf that squirted through the hands of White Oak keeper Brice Pinion. Twelve minutes later, A.J. Matas slotted his second goal of the night for the final score.
The best goal of the night came from Garrett Boucher with 10 seconds to go in the first half. Metcalf took a free kick after Alex Amato was fouled advancing up the left side. The free kick found Boucher across the net for a spectacular header past Pinion.
Ironically, the foul on Amato came on a rare advance up the left sideline for Croatan in the first half. The offense favored the right for almost the entire first 40 minutes, with Lane Hartman and Simonette working the defense.
“It’s not like they were forcing us to the right,” Slater said. “We just tended to go that way for some reason.”
In the second half, the offense favored the left side with Amato and Metcalf passing through the back line.
“We’re pretty balanced,” Slater said.
“Hopefully, when we get everyone back, we’ll be even more flexible.”
Ward Melton returned to play against the Vikings, and injured freshman Ryan Berger is expected back by the start of the playoffs.
Other goals in the first half came from Hartman on a penalty kick off his own foul in the 25th minute. Matas headed in his first goal in the 10th minute off an assist from Amato.
White Oak struggled to produce much offensively. Alex Ramson took a solid shot on goal two minutes after the break, but Croatan keeper Eugene Wilson caught it easily. In the 45th minute, Tanner Farner got a one-on-one approach, but his shot went wide of the net with Croatan defender Emanuel Lopez bearing down on him.
Wilson finished the match with four saves, while White Oak’s Pinion tallied 15 stops. There was only one yellow card given out in the game, going to the Vikings’ Trey Wilson.
White Oak will finish its season on Wednesday with a trip to Swansboro (11-8).
Here are results of the match:
White Oak......................................... 0 0 - 0
Croatan............................................. 3 2 - 5
White Oak Croatan
4 Shots 20
3 Corner Kicks 7
15 Saves 4
7 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Matas (Amato assist), 10th minute.
C – Hartman (Penalty), 25th minute.
C – Boucher (Metcalf assist), 40th minute.
C – Simonette (Metcalf assist), 53rd minute.
C – Matas, 65th minute.
