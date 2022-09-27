CARTERET COUNTY — All three county football teams will be at home this week, but none of them are playing on Friday night.
With the uncertainty of the path Hurricane Ian will take leading up to this weekend, coaches for West Carteret, Croatan and East Carteret have opted to host their conference openers a day early on Thursday. Jayvee games are slated to play on Wednesday.
The West Carteret varsity (3-2 overall) will start its 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Friday when it hosts Dixon (0-5), Croatan (2-3) will start Coastal play at home against White Oak (3-1), and East (2-3) will start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play at home against Northside-Pinetown (3-2).
East and Croatan will both celebrate homecoming on Friday. All three schools are coming off a bye week.
Below is a breakdown of each team’s matchup this week:
CROATAN
The Cougars will battle a Vikings team fresh off a 16-9 win over Swansboro on Friday.
White Oak, the No. 54-ranked team in the 3A division per MaxPreps.com, will start league play as the Coastal team with the best overall record.
Croatan and White Oak have only played one common opponent this season in East Carteret. The Vikings beat the Mariners 53-14 on Sept. 9, while the Cougars beat East 18-7 on Sept. 2.
When White Oak takes the field, Croatan can expect a spread offense featuring running back Aleni Mageo and quarterback Damarius Hester. Mageo leads the Vikings with 658 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Hester has run for 422 yards and six scores.
Croatan, ranked No. 82 in the 3A, is looking for its first win since the two-score triumph over East. It was outscored a combined 68-14 in the last two weeks before the bye with losses to East Duplin and Beddingfield.
If there’s one thing Croatan fans can rely on for Friday, it’s that Croatan will run the ball, a lot. The Cougars are averaging 255.8 rushing yards per game this season and just eight per game through the air with its split back veer offense. Senior Bradyen Stephens is already nearing the 1,000-yard mark with 801 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 carries. He is averaging 6.8 yards per carry and 160.2 yards per game.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners need a better taste in their mouth after losing 14-13 to West in the Mullet Bucket two weeks ago. The bye week last Friday followed three straight losses for the month of September.
They’ll have a shot at starting October off on the right foot when Northside-Pinetown comes to town. The Panthers are a tough opponent, though, ranked No. 19 in the 1A classification compared to East’s No. 74 ranking in 2A. The teams have not played a common opponent this season.
Over five games this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponents a combined 167-98 while utilizing an exclusively run-based shotgun Wing-T offense. Running backs Marcus Clayton and Jamie Corprew are leading the way with a combined 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Mariners’ spread option offense has revolved around quarterback Jacob Nelson this season, a trend that continued during the Mullet Bucket when the senior accounted for 150 of his team’s 175 total yards. Nelson has rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 442 yards, six touchdowns and one interception this season.
Shamel Baker leads the receiving unit with four touchdowns, while Charles Matheka and Jaedon Watson have each scored once. The run game is balanced out by Antonio Bryant who has 294 yards and two scores.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots are the only team not celebrating homecoming this week. Still, they should be able to treat fans to some home team excitement with a matchup against a Dixon team still looking for its first win this season.
The Bulldogs have been outscored an eye-popping 246-23 this season, ranked third from last in the 3A classification and No. 387 out of 422 registered MaxPreps teams in the state. West comes into the game ranked No. 51 in the 3A. The Patriots are coming off a 14-13 win over East in the Mullet Bucket on Sept. 16.
Dixon has put up 773 total yards all season, the majority of them coming from quarterback Braden Tozier in the Bulldogs’ spread zone read offense. The senior has passed for 464 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 38 yards. The team’s leading running back is Jakell Howard with 153 yards and receivers Sebastian Gallaraga and Brayden Anderson both have 198 yards.
The Patriots come into the game this week with an air raid offense featuring sophomore signal-caller Jaylen Hewitt. He has 746 passing yards, four touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. His top receiver has been Justice Dade’El with 19 catches for 286 yards and a score. The leading runner has been Keegan Callahan with 85 yards and three scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.