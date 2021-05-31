PELETIER — Summer Sullivan’s first career victory Sunday at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway was made all the more special when her father, Steve, picked up a win on the same night in the Sunday Solid Rock Carriers Memorial Classic.
Summer Sullivan had finished either second or third in every race in 2021, while division points leader Adam Mattice had entered the season undefeated. On this night, however, it was the 12-year-old from Swansboro who would shine – starting on the pole, leading the most laps and retaking the lead on the last lap from Mattice en route to her first career win.
“I am so freaking excited,” she said with maximum enthusiasm in victory lane. “This is my first time winning here, and I am so excited. It’s so special. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I’m so glad, and I hope it can happen again.”
After scoring the victory, Summer watched as her father, Steve, led wire-to-wire in a wild U-CAR feature to pick up the second win of the evening for the Sullivan family. After the race, Summer, with her trophy still in hand, hugged her father in victory lane.
“I am so proud of him,” she stated on the microphone after the U-CAR race. “He did such a good job staying in front.”
Sullivan had to hold on to the lead during a frantic start of the race when multiple cautions set up multiple restarts, but once the race got going, he was able to drive away from the field to score his fourth consecutive U-CAR win.
“I never thought, in a million years, that we would have wins together on the same night,” Steve Sullivan said in victory lane after the U-CAR feature. “We’re definitely going to do some partying tonight.”
The celebration for the Sullivan family was not just limited to Steve and Summer. Steve’s son, Russell, said after the U-CAR race, “I’m so proud of my dad out there. I love you dad so much.”
Adam Mattice went on to finish second in the Jr. Mini Cup feature over Alexis Steffan, Mylah Provost and Blaine Mattice. Curtis Lanier finished second to Sullivan in the U-CAR race, while Lynn Waller, Abby Jolly and Ricky Houser rounded out the top five.
Five Late Model Series
The third round of the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series saw its second different winner.
Entering Sunday night’s Memorial Classic, Trevor Ward had an average finish of 12.67 across three starts at the track, all of which came in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour. The fourth time would be the charm.
The Winston-Salem driver did enter the race with a win on the season, which came at the reopening of Ace Speedway in Alamance County, a track that is flat much like Carteret but has a different configuration. After falling back to sixth on the race’s opening lap, Ward methodically raced his way through the field over the course of the 75-lap event, taking the lead on lap 42 and never looking back, bringing home the winner’s trophy and a $5,000 check.
“We’ve been needing another win,” Ward said. “We got one earlier this year. All I told myself was I wanted to win one this year for my little girl. She just turned one, and I wish she was here today. She’ll be happy.
“We struggled in practice, car felt good, but I’m not real familiar with the rules here. There’s a lot less horsepower than what we have. We missed it in qualifying, but I knew we had a good racecar. I’ve got to thank the good Lord above. It’s always good to get a win. I’m not familiar with who I was racing with. Just raced everyone as clean as we could and put on a good show.”
In addition to the money and trophy, Ward’s name will be added to the Wall of Winners on the track’s front stretch.
“That would be awesome,” he stated. “I definitely should make it back here. We’ll see how the money goes. Y’all treat everybody good. Great track owner (Bob Lowery) here. Couldn’t ask him for any better for what he’s trying to put on for short track racing.”
Connor Hall settled for a second-place finish, while Daniel Vuncannon, Boo Boo Dalton and Kenneth Mercer rounded out the top five.
Legends
Chase Singletary was lights out in the Legends feature on Sunday, leading wire-to-wire and holding off challenges from both Shane Irving and Brenton Irving.
In the closing laps, Shane Irving had tucked to the inside of Singletary to make the pass for the lead but spun out in turn two before completing the pass, setting up a lone attempt at an overtime finish.
In overtime, Brenton Irving also made a daring attempt to pass with the same result, which ended the race and secured a dominant win for the Burgaw driver.
“I was trying to play the mind game after those couple restarts,” Singletary said. “Was just trying to think about what he was thinking and think about what I was thinking. Overall, today, we had a really fast car. It’s been a really good day for us, and I’m glad to be back in victory lane. It was a good clean race. I drove good, everybody else drove good.”
Because the caution came out on the last lap of the race, a lengthy review of the results had to be initiated which included video replay. The review determined that Aaron Crumpler finished second and Chris Smith third, with Shane Irving and Brenton Irving rounding out the top five.
Other divisions
Travis Miller scored the win in the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock feature, Ricky Heigl Sr. got redemption in the Invida FN Bomber division with a victory, Dwight Sauls scored the overall win in the Southern Ground Pounders feature, and Chris Hicks scored the Vintage Sportsman win.
Carteret County Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night, June 5 with the Saturday Night Shootout presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs of Cape Carteret and Swansboro. Racing will kick off with an exhibition BMX performance from Chain Reaction Action Sports out of New Bern and continue with racing for the Invida FN Bombers, Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Legends, Champ Karts and Jr. Mini Cups.
The event will also serve as First Responders Appreciation Night with police, firefighters and emergency medical responders getting in for $10 each.
Racing will get underway at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are complete results:
Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock
1. Travis Miller
2. Zac Reimer
3. Neil Mason
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Chad McCullen
6. Wyatt Sapp
7. Jesse Heath
8. Brantley Dawson
Jr. Mini Cup
1. Summer Sullivan
2. Adam Mattice
3. Alexis Steffan
4. Mylah Provost
5. Blaine Mattice
Southern Ground Pounders
1. Dwight Sauls
2. Barry Dalton
3. Chris Hicks
4. Jay Callihan
5. Mack Tatum
6. James Turner
7. David Liles
8. Tony Ross
9. Carlton Sharpe
10. Larry Davenport
11. Kevin Floars
12. Danny Bond
U-CAR
1. Steve Sullivan
2. Curtis Lanier
3. Lynn Waller
4. Abby Jolly
5. Ricky Houser, Jr.
6. Dustin Jolly
7. Morgan Odum
8. Joe Lanier
Invida FN Bomber
1. Ricky Heigl, Jr.
2. Andrew Warner
3. Trace Raynor
4. Ricky Heigl, Jr.
5. Koty Turner
6. Mark Cronin
7. Joey Vereen
Legends
1. Chase Singletary
2. Aaron Crumpler
3. Chris Smith
4. Shane Irving
5. Brenton Irving
6. Derek Burleson
7. D.J. Murphy
8. Joshua Hopkins
9. Scotty Benford
10. Dominic Chisholm
Solid Rock Carriers Late Model
1. Trevor Ward
2. Connor Hall
3. Daniel Vuncannon
4. Boo Boo Dalton
5. Kenneth Mercer
6. Zach Lightfoot
7. Tim Allenswroth
8. Chris Burns
9. Chris Horton, Jr.
