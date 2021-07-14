MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins swept the Wilson Tobs in a doubleheader at home on Saturday to cap a weekend at Big Rock Stadium.
The Fish defeated the visitors 11-10 in game one, followed by a 5-2 victory in game two. They improved to 21-10 overall with the wins. They lead the Coastal Plain League East Division standings in the second half with a 7-2 record, followed by the Peninsula Pilots at 6-3.
“Really, really proud of the guys,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “To put two performances together like that back-to-back is really impressive. Twenty-eight innings in 24 hours in the middle of July is not easy no matter how you slice it, but these guys want to be here and they’re a lot of fun.”
Game one was a crazy, back-and-forth affair that saw three ties and six lead changes.
Wilson’s Drew DeVine (Western Michigan) started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning off Marlin starter Ty Bothwell (Indiana).
The Marlins hit right back in the bottom of the third inning, as Jack Harris (Newberry) and Zack Miller (Catawba) both hit two-run home runs off Wilson starter Cameron Prayer (Houston).
Innings four through six were identical for both teams. Each scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth. After it was all said and done, the Marlins led 11-9 heading into the seventh and final inning of game one. Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) added a two-run home run in that stretch for the Marlins, and DeVine hit his second homer of the game for Wilson.
A solo home run in the top of the seventh inning by Tommy Gibson (Shepherd) pulled Wilson within a run, but Ryder Yakel (Harding) closed the door on a Marlin win.
The Marlins had several strong hitting performances in game one. Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, Harris and Miller homered and Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) continued his scorching hot stretch with a 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI as well.
Game two featured a strong pitching performance that got Morehead City over the hump. The Tobs were the ones to get on the board first, with Dylan Scaranda (Barton) hitting a solo home run to right field in the top of the third inning. The Marlins responded in the bottom half, thanks to an RBI double from VanCleave.
Morehead City kept it going in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Robbie O’Neal (UNC-Greensboro). The Tobs tied it up at two in the fifth, as Logan Eickoff (Eastern Illinois) scored on a pass ball.
Once again, though, the Fish had answers.
A two-run, go-ahead RBI triple from Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) put the Marlins back out on top. Morehead City added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to VanCleave’s RBI single.
Cam Seguin (Elon) had a strong start on the mound. The southpaw gave up one hit, one earned run, four walks and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Joe Barberio (Canisius) earned the win for Morehead City. The reliever gave up neither a hit, an earned run nor a walk in 2 2/3 innings pitched, striking out three.
At the plate, VanCleave went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Johnson had a strong night as well, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
------------
Coming into a Friday night class with the Tri-City Chili Peppers, the Marlins were scheduled to play 28 innings in 24 hours. The first 14 were successful, to say the least.
Morehead City swept the Chili Peppers in a doubleheader, winning game one 21-9 and game two 4-0.
“Two good wins for us,” Lancaster said. “Game one was good because we didn’t get our best pitching performance from guys that we know can be better than they were, but anyone could’ve won tonight. It was good to see different guys get going at the plate, and the pitching was a lot better in game two.”
The Marlins’ bats were on fire in game one, and they got going early. Morehead City scored two in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a two-run home run from VanCleave. Tri-City answered with two of its own in the top of the third, but Morehead City erupted in the bottom half. The Marlins scored 10 runs in the third, followed by seven more in the bottom of the fourth. By the end of the fourth inning, it was 19-7 Morehead City. The Marlins got two more of their own in the later innings, giving them the most runs scored in a game this season.
A lot of Fish stood out at the dish in the first game, especially Joe Mason (Mount Olive), Shepherd and VanCleave.
Shepherd went 3-for-4 in five plate appearances with six RBIs and a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. VanCleave went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Mason went 3-for-3 in four plate appearances with four RBIs and two runs scored. Two of Mason’s hits were doubles.
Glasser went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Harris went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Johnson was strong at the hot corner and at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jack Casbarro (Mount Olive) had a great outing at the nine-spot in the order, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
It was the bats that got the Marlins over the hump in game one, but it was the pitching that got it done in game two.
The Marlins scored first again, with Shepherd picking up his seventh RBI of the night on an RBI single in the first inning, driving in Harris who also singled.
The Marlin bats were quiet until the fourth inning when Morehead City manufactured a couple runs. VanCleave singled, Bucko walked, Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) reached on an error and then got caught in a rundown that scored Bucko. It was 3-0 Marlins at that point.
Morehead City got another insurance run in the sixth inning when Zack Miller (Catawba) hit a missile of a solo home run right around the left field foul pole to make it 4-0.
Marlin pitchers were very strong in game two, as well.
Jack Myers (Butler) got the start and the win, pitching five shutout innings and only allowing three hits. Jordan Morales (La Salle) and Nash Bryan (Seton Hill) combined for the final two innings of work, with Morales getting a hold and Bryan picking up his first save in the Marlin blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.