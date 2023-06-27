JACKSONVILLE — Stock car racing has intersected with country music for decades, and the two have intersected recently with the presence of one driver in the School’s Out Shootout at New River All-American Speedway.
Carsyn Gillikin, 17, who now goes by the stage name of Carsyn Gray, competed in her first INEX Legend Car race since returning from Nashville, Tennessee, where she recorded her debut single, “All Back Roads,” and two other songs. “All Back Roads” will be released within the next month on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.
While the recording experience has been stressful, she has enjoyed the journey.
“I worked all day, every day, and I’m still working,” Gillikin said. “It was really exciting, working with Britton Cameron, Lance Carpenter and meeting a few other songwriters and being able to collaborate with them and write out some ideas for other singles besides the three we have coming out shortly. I did two shows while I was there and showing a sneak peek of my three singles coming out.”
Back home in Morehead City, Gillikin is now set to shift gears, figuratively and literally, and focus on her Legend Car.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of work, especially getting the car ready for a different track than what we ran last time out,” Gillikin stated. “I think it’s going to be hard to get in the mindset of being at the racetrack and getting away from work for the day and be able to focus on getting in the car and giving my best. Hopefully we can kick off with fast lap times and won’t be too far behind. I just hope I can get a break from working, have a normal day at the track and have the mindset of just getting back in the car and driving and hopefully getting faster lap times and doing better than what we have been.”
She placed eighth in the first race back from Nashville on June 17 and seventh in the second race of 20 laps each.
Gillikin has been racing since the spring of 2020, first in a Mini Cup, then in a Legend Car. In Mini Cups, she won multiple races at three different tracks – including the now-defunct Myrtle Beach Speedway, where she became the last race winner in speedway history.
Since moving up to a Legend Car, success has not come as easily, and the competition has continued to get tougher. With the help of her father, Clif, as well as Chris Burns and Chase Singletary, Gillikin expects to improve on speed.
“I think we’ve finally got some of the car problems squared away,” Gillikin explained before the June 17 set of races. “There are still a few things we have to tinker with and get right. but we have to be in the car. Last time, I had Chase Singletary help me, and I think we’ve got the car in a groove. We’ll change the gear and hopefully get out there Saturday and compete better with the field. Really, the goal this weekend is to get everything right with the car. We’ll go out there and try our hardest, and that’s the most important thing to me.”
While the primary goal is to improve, the Morehead City teenager and newest Nashville recording artist hoped to finish on the podium in one of the two Legends features that made up the 12-race card in the School’s Out Shootout.
“It would be amazing to get a podium,” Gillikin commented. “It would really help mentally, especially with everything that has been going on, because I have been a little slower on my racing with everything and trying to juggle everything the past few months, working at the track on a race day, working at practice, and getting in the car and trying to compete. I think it kind of messed up the mindset of getting in the groove and just focusing on racing for the day.”
Although she didn’t get the finishes she had hoped for, the 17-year-old still looks to have a bright future on the track and in the recording studio.
