WASHINGTON — The Croatan boys and girls swim teams squeezed in one more meet before the 2A east regional final on Saturday, Feb. 6.
A week after capturing the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship, the Cougars traveled to Washington on Wednesday and won handily. The boys team triumphed by nearly 100 points with 148 points next to Washington’s 44. The girls team posted a score of 129, beating out the Pam Pack’s 65.
Boys
Will Barker, Matthew McCray and Patrick Reindl led the individual effort for the boys team with a pair of wins apiece.
Barker captured the 100-yard freestyle in 48.48 and won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.14. The rest of the 100 backstroke podium was made up of Cougars, with Nathan Michalowicz placing second in 59.93 and Ryan Michalowicz third in 1:14.24.
McCray flexed his sprint swimming with a first-place time of 22.99 in the 50-yard freestyle. Harrison Milano placed second in 25.08. McCray captured another win in the 100-yard butterfly with a 57.98 clocking, while Nathan Michalowicz placed second in the same event with a time of 1:00.59.
Reindl won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:21.84, while teammate Rylan Feimster placed second in 2:34.07. Reindl also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:43.61 clocking.
Barker, McCray and Reindl were also a part of a quartet, along with Harrison Milano, that won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.76 and captured the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:43.85 clocking. A different group, made up of Rylan Feimster, Luke Kahrimanovic, Jackson Brooks and Reindl, won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46.23.
Milano won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:29.75, and Sampson placed second with a time of 1:31.78. Aiden Pesko clocked a time of 2:14.43 to win the 200-yard freestyle. He was followed closely behind by Kahrimanovic with a second-place time of 2:17.40.
Girls
In the girls meet, Avah Beikirch, Teal Edholm and Grace Meyer were the standout swimmers.
Beikirch won the 200 freestyle in 2:30.47 and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:27.83.
Edholm was the fastest swimmer in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:32.61. Mackenzie Sampson placed second behind her with a 2:54.25 clocking. Edholm also captured the 500 freestyle with a 6:06.07 clocking.
Grace Meyer clocked a first-place time of 28.37 in the 50 freestyle. She was also the only Croatan swimmer to compete in the 100 freestyle, beating out seven Washington swimmers to win with a time of 1:03.90.
Madison Herring clocked the fastest time, 1:29.75, in the 100 breaststroke, followed closely by Sampson with a 1:31.78 clocking.
The Cougars made up the entire podium of the 100 backstroke, with Maeve Burns winning in 1:18.95, Jessica Seelinger placing second in 1:19.66 and Claire Nickson third in 1:22.77.
The Cougars won the 200 medley relay in 2:20.24 with a team made up of Nickson, Beikirch, Edholm and Meyer. Herring, Edholm, Beikirch and Meyer teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:00.54.
Burns, Herring, Nickson and Sampson teamed up for one more relay win for the Cougars, clocking a first-place time of 5:12 in the 400 freestyle relay.
